Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market to Reach USD 14,800 Million by 2028 | Technological Advancement In Wireless Sensors To Boost Market Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-destructive testing (NDT) market is set to gain momentum from the ongoing technological advancement in wireless sensors and IoT for generating higher accuracy in testing results. In March 2021, for instance, Zetec Inc. unveiled a scanner named ElbowFlex for detecting flow accelerated corrosion and measuring wall thickness on pipe elbows. It can be used in industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, and oil & gas applications. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market, 2021-2028."

As per the report, the market size was USD 7,160.0 million in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 6,300 million in 2021 to USD 14,800 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.98% in the forecast period.





COVID-19 Pandemic: Cancellation of Commercial Aircraft Delivery to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the aviation industry negatively because of the implementation of travel bans by governments of various countries worldwide.The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), for instance, declared that approximately 4.3 million air-passengers were carried globally in 2019. This number declined drastically in 2020. Also, cancellation or postponement of commercial aircraft delivery is hampering the demand for NDT.





Top 17 NDT Market Players Operating Globally are:

Acuren Inspection Inc.(The U.S.)

Ashtead Technology (The U.K.)

Bosello High Technology Srl (Italy)

Eddyfi (Canada)

Fischer Technology Inc. (The U.S.)

Fprimec Solutions Inc. (Canada)

General Electric (The U.S.)

Labquip NDT Limited (The U.K.)

LynX Inspection (Canada)

Magnaflux Corporation (The U.S.)

Mistras Group (The U.S.)

NDT Global GmbH & Co. Kg (The U.S.)

Nikon Metrology (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Sonatest Ltd. (The U.K.)

TD Williamson, Inc. (The U.S.)

YXLON International GmbH (Denmark)





Segments:

Ultrasonic Testing Segment Held 27.23% in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By the technique, the market is segregated into ultrasonic testing, visual inspection testing, magnetic particle testing, liquid penetrant testing, eddy current testing, radiographic testing, and acoustic emission testing. Amongst these, the ultrasonic testing segment procured 27.23% in terms of the non-destructive testing market in 2020. This growth is attributable to the surging utilization of this technique in weld inspection, mapping, pipeline corrosion, and composite applications.





Report Coverage-



The report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to analyze their core competencies in each segment. Apart from that, it ensures to help our clients better understand the competitive developments, namely, joint ventures, acquisitions, new product developments, agreements, and expansion of production facilities.





Key Points Covered:

Business Opportunities

Commerce Challenges

Demand Insights

CAGR Values

Historic Analysis

Detailed Segmentation

Top Companies Data

Market Size

Supply Trend

Target Audience

Key Geographies





Regional Insights:

Presence of Fischer Technology and Magnaflux Corporation to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America earned USD 2,759.2 million in terms of revenue in 2020. It is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forthcoming years because of the presence of various reputed NDT companies, such as Magnaflux Corporation, Acuren Inspection Inc., and Fischer Technology Inc. in the U.S. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to show a remarkable growth on account of the expansion of the automobile and aerospace industries in Germany and France, respectively.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on New Product Launches to Intensify Competition

The global market for non-destructive testing contains various companies. Most of them are striving to launch innovative products to cater to the high consumer demand across the globe. A few others are participating in the collaboration strategy to compete with their rivals.

Below is one of the latest industry developments:

January 2021:Olympus introduced RollerFORM XL scanners to enhance the inspection of composite components possessing large surface areas. It can be used in the aerospace and defense industry.

﻿



