 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HUTCHMED to Announce 2021 Half-Year Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2021 4:30am   Comments
Share:

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and & FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited ("HUTCHMED") (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) (7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT); 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)).

Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT / 8:00 am EDT on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/investors/event-information/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK: 13) (formerly Hutchison China MediTech) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. A dedicated organization of over 1,300 personnel has advanced ten cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries  
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President +852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President +1 (973) 567 3786
   
Media Enquiries  
Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout +1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting +44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com
Asia – Joseph Chi Lo / Zhou Yi, Brunswick +852 9850 5033 (Mobile) / +852 9783 6894 (Mobile)
HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com
   
Nominated Advisor  
Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley, Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited +44 (20) 7886 2500


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com