Proactive news headlines including Tamboran Resources, Poseidon Nickel, Bardoc Gold and Kinetiko Energy

Globe Newswire  
July 02, 2021 3:41am   Comments
Sydney, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has started trading on ASX following a successful initial public offer which raised about $61 million at 40 cents a pop. Click here
  • Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS) (OTC:PSDNF) (FRA:NYG) has been granted a trading halt with assay results pending from Golden Swan Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) (FRA:4SF) has detailed its commitment to ­­operating sustainably as it brings its flagship gold asset into production. Click here
  • Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) non-executive director Michael Elliot has shown faith in the company's energy minerals strategy with an on-market purchase of shares. Click here
  • Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) has ticked off the completion of tranche-1 of a $40 million placement after raising A$21,074,054 before costs to institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here
  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise about A$2.8 million at 10 cents per share. Click here
  • Animoca Brands has closed a second and final tranche of US$50 million as part of the US$138.88 million unicorn capital raise initiative, which was conducted at a pre-money valuation of US$1 billion. Click here
  • Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) non-executive director Steven Moon has demonstrated his confidence in the company's nickel-copper-gold exploration strategy with an on-market purchase of shares. Click here
  • RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has completed the acquisitions of Citic Autoparts, Elite Tyre Group and Super Tyre mart. Click here
  • AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) (OTC:AZZVF) (FRA:3A2) has received firm commitments to raise A$40 million from sophisticated, professional and institutional investors in a placement to advance the tier-1 Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Click here
  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) (FRA:23H) has been granted a trading halt by ASX with an announcement pending on the status of the Mining Concession for the Muga Potash Project in Spain. Click here
  • Imugene Limited's (ASX:IMU) (OTC:IUGNF) has achieved a major milestone with US collaborator City of Hope® securing Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for an upcoming phase one trial of the ASX-lister's oncolytic virotherapy candidate. Click here
  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) chairman Dr Alistair Cowden has shown his commitment to the company's growth strategy through the early exercise of 625,000 listed options. Click here
  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL) (NASDAQ:PLL) has entered into definitive agreements to establish a strategic partnership with IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR). Click here
  • Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN) (OTC:CGMLF) continues to grow the resource potential at its flagship Julimar Project, where an intensive drilling program has defined continuous, high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt-gold-platinum group element (PGE) zones. Click here
  • Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has appointed Asha Rao, an experienced geologist with key gold and uranium experience, as fulltime exploration manager. Click here

