 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hydrofarm Completes Acquisition of Aurora Innovations and its Organic Nutrients and Grow Media Operations

Globe Newswire  
July 01, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Share:

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. ("Hydrofarm") (NASDAQ:HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Aurora Innovations, Inc., Aurora International, Inc., and Gotham Properties LLC , a Eugene, Oregon-based manufacturer and supplier of organic hydroponic products. The announcement follows Hydrofarm's recent acquisitions of hydroponic nutrient brands HEAVY 16, House & Garden, and Mad Farmer.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive.  The Company's mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

Investor Relations:
ICR
Fitzhugh Taylor
ir@hydrofarm.com

Media Contacts:
The LAKPR Group
Hannah Arnold, 202-559-9171, harnold@lakpr.com
Lynn Trono, 323-672-8226, ltrono@lakpr.com
-or-
Hydrofarm
Lisa Gallagher, 513-505-2334, lgallagher@hydrofarm.com

 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com