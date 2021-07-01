SBA Awards Humboldt State University over $258,000 to launch a Veterans Business Outreach Center

Washington, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration awarded over $258,000 in funding to Humboldt State University to provide training and counseling as a Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) serving veteran small business owners in Northern California (to include all counties north of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties).

The funding opportunity, offered by SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development , has an initial project period of 10 months with up to four additional one-year option periods, subject to the availability of funds. The initial project period is effective on July 1, 2021 and ends on April 30, 2022.

"Veterans Business Outreach Centers create a vital support system for military and veteran entrepreneurs nationwide, which is a key part of the SBA's mission. It is an honor to welcome Humboldt State University into the VBOC network," said Larry Stubblefield , Associate Administrator for SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development. "We look forward to working together to empower veteran-owned small businesses in Northern California and provide much-needed resources for our nation's heroes to succeed after their military career.

"VBOCs are the SBA's one-stop shop for providing training to service members, veterans and military spouses. The centers play a critical role in planning and executing the Boots to Business entrepreneurship training program, which is part of the Department of Defense's Transition Assistance Program. VBOCs also provide counseling, technical and financial skill development, comprehensive business assessments, and mentoring services to veterans, transitioning and active-duty service members, Reserve, National Guard, and military spouses interested in small business ownership.

Located in Arcata, California, Humboldt State University is part of the 23-campus California State University System and was recently ranked as a military-friendly school by G.I. Jobs Magazine. The University is home to the HSU Veterans Enrollment and Transition Services, which provides academic and career support to the school's military and veteran community. As a VBOC, the University will provide training, counseling, and resource partner referrals to transitioning service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and spouses on campus and across the region.

To learn more about the VBOC program and to find your local center visit www.sba.gov/vboc. For more information on the SBA's programs for veterans, visit www.sba.gov/veterans.

About Veteran Business Outreach Centers

The Veterans Business Outreach Center Program is an Office of Veterans Business Development initiative that oversees Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOC) across the country. This small business program features a number of success stories and offers business plan workshops, concept assessments, mentorship, and training for eligible veterans. Find your nearest center .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.





