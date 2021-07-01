Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size Estimation, Growth Factors 2021 Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Growing CAGR of 5.1% by Top Leading Player and Forecast till 2026, Says Industry Research Biz

Pune, India, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2021-2026:

The report on the "Home Healthcare Equipment Market" covers the current status of the market including the Home Healthcare Equipment market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of mergers and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Home Healthcare Equipment market.

In 2019, the global Home Healthcare Equipment market size was USD 17830 million and it is expected to reach USD 25350 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Home Healthcare equipment is a category of devices used for patients whose care is being managed from a home or other private facility managed by a nonprofessional caregiver or family member. It is often referred to as "durable" medical equipment (DME) as it is intended to withstand repeated use by non-professionals or the patient, and is appropriate for use in the home.

North America is the largest supplier of Home Healthcare Equipment, with a production revenue market share about 29%, and the sales market share is 26% in 2015. That is to say, there are few exports in North America, while Europe is the largest consumption region.

Europe, following North America, takes production revenue market share of 25% and the sales market share over 27%. Japan is an important market of Home Healthcare Equipment in Asia, accounting for 14% production revenue market share and 13% sales revenue market share of global market.



Rehabilitation equipment, Blood Pressure Monitor and Blood Glucose Monitor are the main Home Healthcare Equipment.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Home Healthcare Equipment market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Home Healthcare Equipment industry.

The major players in the market include:

Lifescan

Medtronic

A&D Company, Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Omron Corporation

Roche

Panasonic

Yuwell

SANNUO

OSIM

Siemens

Insulet

Animas

Microlife

Phonak

William Demant

Invacare

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Blood Glucose Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Rehabilitation equipment

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration the market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Home Healthcare Equipment market?

What was the size of the emerging Home Healthcare Equipment market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Home Healthcare Equipment market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Home Healthcare Equipment market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Home Healthcare Equipment market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Home Healthcare Equipment market?

What are the Home Healthcare Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Home Healthcare Equipment Industry?

Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Home Healthcare Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Home Healthcare Equipment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Healthcare Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Blood Glucose Monitor

1.2.3 Blood Pressure Monitor

1.2.4 Rehabilitation equipment

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Diagnostics and Monitoring

1.3.3 Therapeutics

1.3.4 Care and Rehabilitation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Home Healthcare Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Home Healthcare Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)



3 Global Home Healthcare Equipment by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Home Healthcare Equipment Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Home Healthcare Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Home Healthcare Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Home Healthcare Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Home Healthcare Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Home Healthcare Equipment Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Healthcare Equipment Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Company Profiles

4.1 Lifescan

4.1.1 Lifescan Corporation Information

4.1.2 Lifescan Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Lifescan Home Healthcare Equipment Products Offered

4.1.4 Lifescan Home Healthcare Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Lifescan Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Lifescan Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Lifescan Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Lifescan Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Lifescan Recent Development



4.2 Medtronic

4.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

4.2.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Medtronic Home Healthcare Equipment Products Offered

4.2.4 Medtronic Home Healthcare Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Medtronic Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Medtronic Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Medtronic Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Medtronic Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Medtronic Recent Development



4.3 A&D Company, Limited

4.3.1 A&D Company, Limited Corporation Information

4.3.2 A&D Company, Limited Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 A&D Company, Limited Home Healthcare Equipment Products Offered

4.3.4 A&D Company, Limited Home Healthcare Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 A&D Company, Limited Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3.6 A&D Company, Limited Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Application

4.3.7 A&D Company, Limited Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 A&D Company, Limited Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 A&D Company, Limited Recent Development



4.4 Abbott Laboratories

4.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

4.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Abbott Laboratories Home Healthcare Equipment Products Offered

4.4.4 Abbott Laboratories Home Healthcare Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Abbott Laboratories Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Abbott Laboratories Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Abbott Laboratories Home Healthcare Equipment Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

……………………..

5 Breakdown Data by Type

6 Breakdown Data by Application

7 North America

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

13 Market Dynamics

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

﻿Continued…………………

