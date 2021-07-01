EverCommerce Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

DENVER, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. ("EverCommerce"), a leading service commerce platform, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,117,648 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on July 1, 2021, under the ticker symbol "EVCM." The initial public offering is expected to close on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,867,647 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

In addition to the shares of common stock sold in the public offering, EverCommerce announced that entities affiliated with Silver Lake, an existing stockholder, will purchase 4,411,764 shares of common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price, subject to customary closing conditions. The sale of these shares will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The closing of the initial public offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the private placement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and KKR Capital Markets LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the initial public offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are also acting as bookrunners for the initial public offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC, JMP Securities LLC, Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the initial public offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, 2021. The initial public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this initial public offering, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, collect telephone: 1-212-834-4533, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or RBC Capital Markets, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About EverCommerce:

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 500,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement applications.

Press Contact:

Brunswick Group

Darren McDermott / Patricia Graue

T: +1 (917) 345-3621 / +1 (415) 990-8039

E: evercommerce@brunswickgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ICR, LLC for EverCommerce

Brian Denyeau

T: +1 (646) 277-1251

E: brian.denyeau@icrinc.com



