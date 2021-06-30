Storage World, Jonesboro, Georgia, Sold

Hilton Head Island, SC, June 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties Inc. announces the recent sale of Storage World, located at 9887 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, Georgia. Midcoast Properties represented the Seller, with Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, as lead broker. The facility was sold to a National REIT.

The facility, situated on 4.24 +/- acres, with 54,650 rentable square feet, has 421 storage units, comprised of both climate controlled and non-climate, drive-up and interior units, as well as boat and RV parking. Amenities include surveillance cameras, an alarm system, ample lighting, personalized keypad entry, and a rental office with moving supplies.

The location at 9887 Tara Blvd in Jonesboro, Georgia, is situated between Tara Blvd, and Mundy’s Mill Rd, with good visibility on each road. It is 20 miles south of Atlanta and 158 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama.

The self storage market has been very active during the second quarter of 2021, with Midcoast Properties closing multiple transactions. Midcoast continues to be client-focused and serves as a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members, and investors.

As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.

