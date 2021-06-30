Culinary and Cannabis 6 Year Cannaversary

Culinary and Cannabis is celebrating 6 years of service in the Cannabis Industry during the 4th of July weekend. Culinary and Cannabis has been providing cannabis wellness education to Southern California patrons as an active participant in the cannabis community by producing interactive educational events and branding consultation to top cannabis brands.

Los Angeles, CA, June 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Culinary and Cannabis is an interactive educational event platform that produces in-person and virtual events that include cooking with cannabis and creating infused goods. Providing monthly workshops covering how to make a variety of infused topical oils and creams with live virtual instructors and DIY kits so attendees can follow along in class or solo. Interactive lessons and sessions include a spiritual wellness aspect to guide the connection between the mind, body and soul. CannaSpa by Culinary and Cannabis is one of the top educational event producers on the West Coast and is sought out by many entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry for branding assistance and consultation.

On July 3, 2021, Culinary and Cannabis will be celebrating their 6 year anniversary in the cannabis business. The "Cannaversary" event will take place from 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm at a private venue in Los Angeles, California with free admission to patrons who would like to be in attendance. The founder, Tamara Anderson, has designed an interactive space for guests to enjoy games, music, massage services, an on-site Cannabis Chef "Chef Matt," CannaBar, and a variety of top local cannabis brands. Special event sponsors include: Go Terpy, Tomboy Wicked, A Chill Life, Stone Road, Hash Nectar, De La Beuhh, Keeps Sweets, See Feenix, Things by Toni, Seductive Delights, AR Massage, Rove, Two Cranes and Media Sponsor Club Kindness TV. This event will expand awareness to the community on how to properly use cannabis oils, butters and topicals through culinary and massage therapy while still receiving the same healing properties as other medicinal methods.

To RSVP for the event or to receive more information regarding Media Passes, Talent Submissions, and General PR, please contact Renea Martoff at Sharibella Events and PR no later than Friday, July 2, 2021.

