P.O.W.E.R. Magazine Summer 2021 Issue Highlights Amazing Women Who Can Inspire Others in Their Own Careers

Manhasset, NY, June 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Summer 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized highlights amazing women who are powerful, innovative, and making great strides in their careers.

About The Amazing Women Showcased in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine

With the COVID pandemic easing in the United States and legislators opening things up again, it is the perfect time for women to take a fresh look at their careers and businesses, and decide where to go from here. The Summer issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine highlights professional women who have accomplished amazing things and continue to achieve so much in their careers.

Cover girl Victoria Wieck is the definition of success. She is a successful jewelry designer with her own TV show on Shop HQ, connecting with millions of viewers regularly. Victoria Wieck is currently writing a how-to book, “Million Dollar Hobbies, How to Turn your Idea into a Multi-million Dollar Business,” which is scheduled to be released in 2022. This book will serve up a healthy dose of inspiration based on her unique journey, as well as proven methods of starting a business without taking unnecessary risks. Victoria has also started her Million Dollar Hobbies podcast to help others turn their passion into profits.

Kika Wise is one of the country’s few African American franchisors and the nation’s youngest female franchisor. She is building a fitness empire with Kika Stretch Studios. She has been running her own business for over a decade and is dedicated to helping other African Americans become entrepreneurs and learn the business and art of franchising. Kika Wise offers her knowledge about franchising and building your brand.

P.O.W.E.R. couple, Jennifer and Jason Gibson are entrepreneurs and real estate agents with Waterfront Realty group. Both Jennifer and Jason have been business owners and have worked together for over 30 years, being married for 27 of those years. They list much of their success to focusing on each of their strengths. They are not afraid to expand their business interests and are the owners of Rita’s Italian Ice in Naples, Florida, and the couple is the awarded operators of Lowdermilk Beach, which is one of the best beaches in Naples. Their strategies in running a successful business and keeping both their working relationship and marriage thriving are pearls of wisdom.

Celeste Hilling is a recognized media expert on healthy lifestyle, skin care science, and technology trends and is CEO of Skin Authority. With an uncommon technology leadership background, Celeste was among the first female Fortune 25 Officers as vice president of Compaq Computer Consumer Division Worldwide. Celeste has taken her knowledge of technology and research and has utilized it in the development of her beauty skin care line and by introducing the first human interactive retail displays and mobile apps for virtual, personalized skin care coaching. Celeste Hilling is an amazing example of someone who has utilized her knowledge of one field to create and enhance a new one.

Elisa DiStefano is an award winning News 12 reporter, a top entertainment reporter and feature anchor, and a published author. In addition, Elisa and her husband, Mo Cassara, spend their free time running their two restaurants, both based on Long Island. Elisa explains how she started early, reporting and making videos for as long as she can remember. She was a part of her high school’s news program which aired in the cafeteria. Elisa explains how she never took “no” for an answer and kept working hard to achieve her goals.

The Summer 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine also features every day, hardworking, professional women who are succeeding in their chosen fields by using new strategies and creating pathways to move forward. Their articles include questions and answers regarding their experiences and careers.

Tonia DeCosimo, the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine states that this summer is the perfect time to sit out on a lounge chair and read through P.O.W.E.R. Magazine to become inspired. The stories will provide new ideas to take the steps to grow businesses and perhaps create some new ventures making a brighter future.

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

