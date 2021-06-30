KLMKH, Inc. Retains Envision Global Corporation

Envision Global Corporation announces the addition of KLMKH, Inc. to its roster. KLMKH, Inc. is a public energy company focused on the oil, gas and solar industries.

Charlotte, NC, June 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Envision Global Corporation announces the addition of KLMKH, Inc. (PLFF) to its roster. The company is a public energy company focused on the oil, gas and solar industries. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, KLMKH is rapidly expanding operations through acquisitions and property leasing in the Midwest. KLMKH maintains its traditional focus on oil and gas exploration and production, while expanding into the solar energy arena.

“Having recently acquired this company, it is of an imperative nature that we choose an experienced branding and PR company that compliments our core values, is focused on strategically building our corporate brand portfolio, and skilled in high-level communications pertinent to our shareholders,” asserts Randy Franklin, CEO.

KLMKH team consists of a total of 100 years of combined oil and natural gas field experience. KLMKH is a licensed oil field operator in the State of Kansas and currently owns 111 existing wells (including 1 disposal well) on approximately 22,800 acres of land in the Jefferson and Leavenworth Counties of Kansas, with a proven reserve of 300 million barrels of oil, owning the surface on 141 acres. These particular oil fields are of significant value, due to an underdeveloped oil/gas reservoir below the gas field itself in the Mississippian geological zone. In reserve reports prepared by Dwayne McCune, P.E. (KS 7034), there are references to, and past historical production reports of, natural gas in the Mississippian zone. There are current producers, including KLMKH, drilling below 1500’ on the fringes of the gas field and producing oil and gas on a commercially viable scale.

“Guiding and highlighting the KLMKH brand in their current and future endeavors is a welcome challenge. We look forward to the journey that lies ahead with this conglomerate business,” comments Envision Global founder, Candace Reese Walters.

About KLMKH, Inc.

KLMKH, Inc. is a privately-owned diversified energy company focused on the oil, gas, and solar industries. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, KLMKH is rapidly expanding operations through acquisitions and property leasing in the Midwest. KLMKH is maintaining its traditional focus on oil and gas exploration and production while expanding into solar production on its owned lands. KLMKH acquires and develops traditional oil and gas properties, many of which have "proven but undeveloped reserves" at the time of acquisition. Using up-to-date techniques and proprietary practices they resuscitate old wells using new technologies and marrying the old with the new. Our goal is to take decades-old fields and squeeze the viable reserves out of the wells not traditionally favored by larger producers. This strategy provides the company with the proven assets to develop and produce oil and natural gas with tremendously decreased risk, cost, and time involved in traditional exploration. More information about KLMKH is available at www.klmkh.com.

Statements herein express management's beliefs and expectations regarding future performance and are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, raising working capital and securing other financing, responding to competition and other risks. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The Company's plans and objectives are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, its ability to consummate, and the timing of acquisitions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate. The Company makes no undertaking to update such forward-looking statements.

About Envision Global Corporation

Envision Global Corporation, owned and controlled by Candace Reese Walters, is a results-oriented corporate strategy and public relations company, helping clients reach their business visions and create new corporate images through effective communications and elite brand management.

