University Lending Group and Rory Ballard Are Excited to Welcome Brian Powell as SVP/National Renovation Production Manager

Clinton Township, MI, June 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- University Lending Group continues to offer comprehensive mortgage services by focusing on providing personal and specialized services to meet each customer's specific needs. The addition of passionate and highly qualified mortgage renovation and construction specialists to their team, such as Brian Powell, continues to strengthen ULG customer loyalty and exceed expectations.

With 24+ years of local mortgage industry experience, and 12 of those years as a dedicated renovation & construction lending expert, Brian brings outstanding expertise and makes the homebuying process as smooth and easy as possible. Brian strives to provide the best possible customer service through commitment and dedication to all parties involved. Specializing in Renovation and Construction Lending products, as well as VA, FHA, Conventional, Condos, Rural Housing financing and first-time homebuyers, he enjoys providing the customer with the highest possible service while assisting them in obtaining a piece of the American dream.

Brian attended the University of Akron, enhancing his financial education. On his off hours, you will find Brian leading his homeowner’s association, supporting his two teenage girls in their personal sports with his wife, or on the golf course enjoying some personal time. University Lending Group invites you to contact Brian with all your residential mortgage needs.

Contact: Brian Powell

Senior Vice President, National Renovation Production Manager

University Lending Group

C: 813-900-4668

bpowell@university-lending.com

www.university-lending.com

ULG NMLS #213179

Equal Housing Lender

Contact Information:

University Lending Group

Jennifer McGuire

586-408-4014

Contact via Email

https://www.university-lending.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/839562

Press Release Distributed by PR.com