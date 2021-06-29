Walmart Community Grants Program Awards Be Strong International

Miami, FL, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Be Strong International (BSI) has proudly partnered with the Walmart’s Community Grants Program to continue to support the unique needs of broken families in South Florida.

BSI’s mission to provide holistic educational services and resources to youth and parents from broken families directly correlates with Walmart’s goals to impact the lives of those in their communities. This has resulted in BSI receiving three grants totaling $4,000 from Walmart stores in Florida City, Homestead and Goulds.

Walmart believes that strengthening local communities creates value – for business as well as society. That’s why Walmart empowers each store to strengthen and support their local communities, as it has with Be Strong. Each year, U.S. stores award local cash grants designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Walmart operates.

Walmart’s commitment to this partnership was on full display at Project P.E.A.C.E.’s Community Fun Day on June 18 at Goulds Park, where they set up and donated school supplies and toys to the children of Goulds. Here, BSI presented them with their Business Spotlight award, congratulating Walmart’s Goulds store on being a champion in the community by supporting BSI to equip and empower youth and parents during times of need.

“Now more than ever, we are grateful for the cross-sector partnerships taking place,” says Danielle Wightman, BSI’s Business Development Specialist. “Since our programs help support and empower the local youth by teaching healthy relationship education and financial self-sufficiency, in underserved areas throughout Miami Dade, this partnership makes sense.”

Be Strong International’s vision is to transform communities by enriching individuals and families with tools to change their outlook and opportunities. These tools aid in transforming their lifestyles from brokenness into wholeness. The funds from these grants will directly benefit needy families by allowing BSI to invest in the organization’s outreach efforts, delivery of services, and purchase of materials needed to operate.

For more information, visit BSI’s website at www.bestrongintl.org/events. For inquiries or to arrange an interview, contact Nicholas Fernandez at nicholas@bestrongintl.org

About Be Strong International

Be Strong International educates youth and parents from broken families using holistic, evidence-based curricula about strategies for building healthy relationships. For more than a quarter-century, Be Strong has provided youth and families in South Florida with tools to make better decisions about relationships, work, money, and family life. We deliver educational programming and resources to students and parents online and in-person throughout South Florida. Be Strong International was nominated for best practices in addressing risky behaviors.

Contact Information:

Be Strong International, Inc.

Nicholas Fernandez

305-969-7829, ext. 105

Contact via Email

bestrongintl.org

