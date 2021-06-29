 Skip to main content

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Two Models of Acer Chromebook 712 Powered by Intel Processors

PR.com  
June 29, 2021 3:00am   Comments
One Chromebook contained an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, while the other had an Intel Celeron 5205U processor.

Durham, NC, June 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) assessed the responsiveness of two different configurations of an Acer Chromebook 712: one powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor and the other by an Intel Celeron 5205U processor. To do this, PT measured the time required for each Chromebook to complete sequences of tasks in a variety of apps that students use in classrooms around the world. According to the report, PT “consistently found that the Intel Core i3 processor-powered Chromebook was faster to finish tasks.”

To learn more, read the PT-branded report at http://facts.pt/84VYliO or see the Intel-branded video at http://facts.pt/J59HX9A.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826375

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

