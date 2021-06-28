The John Abio Scholarship – Working to Inspire Future Entrepreneurs

John Abio has created an annual scholarship to help the Future Entrepreneurs of America to pay for their education. Enrollment is open to any current university or high school student that would like to open a business in the future.

After graduating from Southern Methodist University with a B.A. degree in Political Science, John Abio spent the start of his career working his way up within large insurance companies. However, John soon became interested in founding his own business and successfully formed companies within the Finance, Medical, Oil & Gas, and Real Estate industries. John currently resides in Boca Raton, Florida, with his family and is excited to share his knowledge and passion for business with the next generation.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Young Entrepreneurs

After founding these successful companies, John became passionate about inspiring young entrepreneurs across the country. As a business owner, he is excited to give back to future generations and inspire them to follow along the same fulfilling path he’s experienced during his career. The John Abio Scholarship will be awarded to a university business undergrad student in the US who is passionate about a career in entrepreneurship in the future.

John understands the financial and personal challenges that young entrepreneurs often face today and hopes to encourage them at the starting point of their career. John is clearly a very generous individual, and this is always apparent by the time and energy he offers to anyone he works with. He hopes to relieve the scholarship’s winner of some of the financial burdens of college, so they can focus their energy on their entrepreneurial endeavours.

Applying for the Scholarship

To apply for the scholarship, you must currently be a business undergraduate student in the US or a high school student that is about to start college to study for a business degree. The application process requires you to write an essay of 1000 words or less, which is how the award’s winner will be selected. The topic of the essay is:

“Describe an industry in the world that needs drastic improvement and how a new business idea would make that industry better.”

Selecting the Winner

The John Abio Scholarship will be awarded to one student, who will receive a generous one-time award of $1,000. The deadline for applications is on December 15, 2021, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2022. The funds will be deposited directly into the winner’s account, and John is excited to review the applications that are received and speak with the winner about their entrepreneurial pursuits.

How to Apply

In order to apply for the John Abio Scholarship, please follow the instructions below:

· Write your answer to the essay question described above in 1000 words or less within a Word document.

· Submit your application to john@johnabioscholarship.com.

· As well as your application essay, please ensure you include your full name, phone number, address, and email address.

· Ensure you also include your High School name and graduation date, your university name, personal bio, and your GPA.

John will notify the winner of the award by email, and the winner’s details will be added in the future to the John Abio Scholarship website.

