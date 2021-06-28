Jacksonville, FL, June 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Packaged Cooling Systems, LLC announces new financing options available for its Agricultural Refrigeration Systems from Providence Capital Funding. The one-page application is available with fast credit decisions and flexible payment plans. On-line access to all your contact information after your payments begin. Providence Capital Funding provides outstanding customer support and can guide the funding process.

The financing options are available for all types of Agricultural Refrigeration Systems including Vacuum Coolers, Hydro Coolers, High Humidity Forced Air Coolers, and Glycol Chillers.

About Package Cooling

Packaged Cooling LLC specializes in the manufacturing of custom industrial refrigeration systems, primarily for use in the agriculture industry. Having many years of experience, we take pride in building quality products with quality equipment ensuring long life and dependable service for our customers.

About Providence Capital Funding

Providence Capital Funding, Inc. is an independent equipment leasing company providing creative financing solutions to meet the demanding needs of today's growing companies. We recognize the variety of financing options available in today's marketplace and are confident that our programs, pricing and experience collectively represent a superior financing alternative. We work closely with related banks and various funding partners enabling us to offer you the best financing options to help your business grow. We strive to offer our customers the best possible rates, the most flexible terms, and ongoing personalized service.

Contact Information:

www.packagedcooling.com

Packaged Cooling Systems, LLC

6695 Colray Court, Ste 200

Jacksonville, FL 32258

Denise Stembridge

Packaged Cooling Systems, LLC – Sales

Cell: 863.660.1928

dstembridge@packagedcooling.com

