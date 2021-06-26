Hair Extensions of Houston Introduces the Low-Level Light Therapy in Association with iGrow System

The full-service salon in Houston, Texas, develops a non-surgical and non-invasive hair restoration treatment that utilizes LLLT for addressing thinning hair and hair loss in patients.

Spring, TX, June 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service salon for hair extension installation, maintenance, coloring and styling services. It's known to be one of the top most leading hair extension salons in Houston, TX. The brand has recently launched its hair restoration treatment together with iGrow - a hair growth system that counters hair thinning problems.

iGrow has put to use advanced cosmetic lasers, known as low-level light therapy, for a painless and non-invasive treatment to reveal a fuller head of hair. The treatment has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as safe and effective. The treatment is conducted with fifty laser diodes insight aligned in a laser hood to distribute therapeutic light on the scalp and hair from all angles. It, in turn, further energizes the rapidly growing hair cells within the body for polishing up the hair texture. Alongside this, they offer supplements for added support to the low-level light therapy.

An expert cosmetologist, regarding the success of the treatment, stated, "iGrow is a hands-free treatment that deploys a helmet to set on the patient's head for 30-minute laser sessions that are to be conducted twice a week for notable, improved changes in hair quality. Overall, the program can expand anywhere between 6 to 12 months or until your hair has achieved its maximum capability for improvement. Patients have experienced as much as 35 percent of hair growth alongside the long-term retention against hair loss or hair thinning."

Hair Extension of Houston is currently offering free consultation for micro-video examination of the scalp to determine whether an individual is a suitable candidate for the hair growth system. The salon also offers the safest installation, maintenance, coloring, and styling of custom-blended hair extensions. For more information or to book an appointment, refer to their official website.

About The Company

Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service hair salon in Spring known for its use of the safest hair extensions, methods for installation, maintenance, coloring, and styling services to give off a custom blended hair extensions look. In addition to hair extensions, they provide salon services, products, and hair restoration in Houston, Texas.

Contact Information

Phone number: (832) 717-3626

Address: 5513 Louetta Road, Suite #A, Spring, TX 77379

Hours: Tuesday (9:30am to 7pm), Wednesday (9:30am to 6pm), Thursday (9:30am to 7pm), Friday (9:30 am to 6pm), and Saturday (9:30am to 4pm)

Website: https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Contact Information:

Hair Extensions of Houston

Brenda McLeod

832-717-3626

Contact via Email

https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/839215

Press Release Distributed by PR.com