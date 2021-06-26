Portland, ME, June 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Beacon is pleased to announce the promotion of David “Max” Korzen to Vice President and Practice Leader for Beacon’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Practice. With over 20 years of experience in military and civil aviation, as well as expertise in security cooperation, foreign military sales and the Middle East, Max has been a key leader in Beacon’s ADG practice growth over the past several years.

As Vice President and Practice Leader, Mr. Korzen will report directly to Beacon CEO, Cliff Farrah. He will continue to help Beacon clients identify and assess new markets, opportunities, adjacencies, and technological advancements in the Aerospace, Defense and Government domain globally.

“I’m honored to take on this new role within the Beacon Group. Working with our talented team of researchers and advisors here is a humbling experience and I look forward to continuing to support our clients with world-class growth strategy support,” Mr. Korzen says.

“I have been lucky enough to work closely with Max throughout his tenure at Beacon, and the progress he has made into a world class leader and growth strategist at the firm has been great fun to watch,” said Cliff Farrah, firm president, and CEO.

Mr. Korzen will be taking over for Mark Heck, who will be assuming a leadership role in the Defense industry. “We wish Mark the very best as he moves back into his industry roots. I know he will continue to make a great impact on our nations interests,” said Mr. Farrah.

Mr. Korzen is a former Air Force special operations pilot and a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan. He continues to serve as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force reserve and is currently assigned to the Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs as the country director for Iraq and the Levant region.

Additionally, Mr. Korzen holds a master’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from George Washington University. He was named one of the top 100 most influential veterans of 2017 by Hill Vets, a Washington DC non-profit organization. He is also a Defense Council member at the Truman National Security Project.

The Beacon Group provides guidance to Fortune 500 companies on their global organic and inorganic growth strategies and tactics. For more information on working with The Beacon Group, contact Natalie Barr at nbarr@beacongroupconsulting.com.

