Sencore Releases First-of-Its-Kind ATSC 3.0 Transcoder

PR.com  
June 25, 2021
Sioux Falls, SD, June 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is once again leading the way with an innovative new product that adds to their extensive portfolio of ATSC 3.0 broadcast solutions. The new Sencore TXS 3800 is a powerful transcoder appliance that converts multiple ATSC 3.0 services into ATSC 1.0-like formats, for reuse and retransmission in existing cable, translator and MVPD systems.

The TXS 3800 is a dense terrestrial transcoder, capable of transcoding up to 4 ATSC 3.0 services in a single chassis. Video features include MPEG-2 and H.264 compression, along with down-scaling, transrating and caption conversion. Audio is transcoded to either AC-3 or AAC and service names are mapped into standard TVCT format. Once transcoded, all elements are packaged into an MPEG transport stream and output as traditional MPEG/IP for downstream use.

As ATSC 3.0 deployments continue to expand, broadcast, cable and MVPD providers are constantly looking for innovative new products to help them manage these new workflows. The TXS 3800 is the perfect companion to seamlessly integrate ATSC 3.0 signals into existing signal paths with minimal impact to architecture and processes.

As with all Sencore products, the TXS 3800 is backed by Sencore’s best-in-class staff of ProCare support engineers. To download the full datasheet, view features and product specifications or request a demo, visit www.sencore.com

Contact Information:
Sencore
Chelsea Hamann
605-978-4600
Contact via Email
www.sencore.com

