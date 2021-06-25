Esukan.gg Launches Hebat Challenge Global Tournament in Collaboration with Techninier

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Esukan.gg, a centralized National Esports Management platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd (“Techninier”), has launched an epic mobile game tournament called Hebat Challenge which offers RM1,000 in cash prizes.

The tournament is organized by Esukan.gg in collaboration with Techninier, a leading software and mobile game development company in Malaysia. Gamers in Malaysia who have enjoyed mobile game tournaments by Techninier in recent years will now have the chance to compete in a global tournament featuring the company’s in-house developed game, Super Jones.

Super Jones is an arcade-style puzzle game where you drill your way downwards to obtain the best score possible. Players obtain points by drilling into blocks with precious jewels, subduing the monsters using the drill, and venturing further into the mine. Players will only have three hit points, and the game will end upon the third hit. Furthermore, there is a time limit for every round, further adding pressure to the players in the game. Players need to attain a high score and earn a place in the leader boards to be in the running for cash prizes. Super Jones was one of the SEA Game Award Finalists in 2019. The game can be downloaded for free via Google Play and the iOS App Store.

There were a total of 80 billion mobile game downloads in 2020, casual games led the way with the biggest download share of 78%, according to mobile insight firm App Annie. Esukan.gg continues its mission to strive to be the best eSports platform, suitable for amateurs to try to enter the world of professional eSports, while also providing active eSports scenes for casual gamers to compete in an exciting and friendly environment. The Hebat Challenge has already begun, and will end on July 18, 2021.

The Hebat Challenge is open to all global gamers and the registration is free. Interested gamers can register at Esukan.gg Hebat Challenge (https://hebat.esukan.gg) now.

About Techninier Sdn. Bhd.

Techninier is an internet company based in Malaysia. We focus on the Southeast Asian Region. Our vision is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses of Southeast Asia with Technology. In Techninier, we help communities to connect with municipal governments; we help to digitize public assets; and we help passionate gamers to connect and compete.

About Esukan.gg

Esukan.gg is the National Esports Tournament platform jointly developed by Impact Integrated and Techninier Sdn Bhd for Esports Integrated Initiative (ESI), an initiative under the purview of the Ministry of Youth & Sports to provide a leading esports online platform for gamers and esports organizer to create and manage their tournaments.

