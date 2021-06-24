Patrick W. Owens Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

McMinnville, OR, June 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Patrick W. Owens of McMinnville, Oregon has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of construction.

About Patrick W. Owens

Patrick Owens is the owner of Blue Diamond Construction LLC, a licensed construction company in Oregon, serving McMinnville and the surrounding areas. With over 20 years’ experience, Mr. Owens is responsible for exterior and interior painting, remodeling, roofing, masonry, flooring, demolition, and excavation services for residential and commercial properties. Company hours are Monday through Friday, 7am-7pm.

Patrick was born on February 29, 1980 in Portland, Oregon. In his spare time, he enjoys the outdoors and family activities.

For further information, contact www.bluediamondconstructionllc.com and www.facebook.com/Blue-Diamond-Construction-LLC-107130181207359.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.

Contact Information:

Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696

Contact via Email

www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/836357

Press Release Distributed by PR.com