Self Storage in Newnan, GA Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Hilton Head Island, SC, June 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Attics Storage, located in Newnan, GA. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller. The facility was sold to a regional buyer.

Attics Storage is situated on 2.11 +/- acres consisting of 248 standard and climate self storage units as well as parking and mailboxes. Amenities include perimeter fencing, security cameras, lighting, and electronic gates.

This facility is located at 554 Corinth Rd., just north of I-85. Newnan is 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The Self Storage market has been very active during 2021, favoring Sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, welcomes your call to discuss the strength of the today’s market.

For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:

Michael Morrison

(803) 600-0602

michael@midcoastproperties.com

