Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Named as One of the Top Pharma Outsourcing Companies in Europe 2021

Oulu, Finland, June 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy, a biopharmaceutical technology development company (Oulu, Finland), announced today its inclusion as “One of the Top Pharma Outsourcing Companies in Europe 2021,” selected by Pharma Tech Outlook, USA. Pharma Tech Outlook is an online magazine, pioneering as a one-stop-hub for product trends, solutions that evaluates and selects key players from well-established companies.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals' primary objective is to address the intrinsic challenges of biologics manufacturing by incorporating its unique technologies in creating pioneering solutions in order to make healthcare more affordable.

Located in the innovative and technology-advanced city of Oulu, Finland, Paras Biopharmaceuticals brings together a unique mix of top-class academic/industrial experience and its microbial biologics development technologies to achieve the requirements of customer needs for the development and production of recombinant biologics.

“Extreme levels of inefficiencies in the manufacturing of biologics are responsible for increased costs and ineffective results in treating unmet clinical needs of patients,” says, Dr. Ashesh Kumar CEO of Paras Biopharmaceuticals. “Paras Biopharmaceuticals welcomes the opportunity to expand on its innovations that strive to reach the targets of those unmet medical needs,” adds Dr Mark Jackson, Administration Lead.

About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy started in 2012. Comprising of protein scientists, bioprocess engineers and technologists, Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ team has strong experience in developing biologics in the most efficient manner.

Company activities & offerings are in 3 major areas:

1. Contract development & recombinant biologics manufacturing (CDMO)

2. Development of Recombinant expression systems and process technologies for biologics and biosimilars

3. Recombinant Bioprocess Enzymes – TEV protease and Recombinant Enterokinase

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft2 and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft2. Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a strong pipeline of Biologics & Biosimilars in Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Oncology and Metabolic Diseases. For more information, please see the company pipeline:

