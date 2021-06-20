Project P.E.A.C.E. Community Fun Day Attracts Notable Community Support

Miami, FL, June 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Students, residents and notable community partners came out in numbers to Community Fun Day at Goulds Park, hosted by Project P.E.A.C.E. and Be Strong International on Friday, June 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests enjoyed live music, free food, and exhibitions from different organizations such as the Miami Dade County Police Department.

State Senator Ana Maria Rodriguez, School Board Member Luisa Santos, and Miami-Dade County’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava were among the notable guests who attended the first in a series of community events for Goulds, Fla., residents. The event seeks to establish greater community cohesion through an entertaining, family-orientated experience.

“Together we can be strong,” said Mayor Cava. “We can fight to lower crime, get our children to be productive and engaged, and we can turn back the clock on this pandemic.”

Guests were treated to complimentary meals by the Miami Dolphins, Texas Roadhouse Grill and Power Pizzeria. Children were also able to receive complimentary books from Books for Free and toys from Walmart in Goulds.

“The beautiful thing about Be Strong is that they are doing the work of proactively creating safe communities with the love that our students deserve,” said Santos, school board member of District 9. “On behalf of the entire school board, we are excited for the continued work that we will always do together.”

The next Community Fun Day will be held Saturday, July 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goulds Park. Community food distributions will occur on the second Thursday of every month through September 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Goulds Park located at 11350 SW 216th St., Miami, FL 33170. Register for the monthly food distribution online at the Project P.E.A.C.E. page on the BSI website.

