Online Auction for Luxurious Home Off the Mardi Gras Route in New Orleans is Creating a Buzz

New Orleans, LA, June 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty Co. has created a buzz around the upcoming auction in New Orleans. The home was designed by local architect, Edward F. Sporl for Salvador D’Antoni of the Standard Fruit Company about 1910-1911. This beautiful home is up for bid that begins Friday, June 18 and runs through June 22.

One social media video post has reached more than 66,000 people and has generated more than 56,000 views in only a few weeks, and that is just on Facebook. Not to mention the activity from all the other social media platforms. This home was built in 1910 and with all the recent renovations, it has created a modern feel for luxury living. The property is located at 1516 Robert Street, located 190’ off historic St. Charles Avenue, the main parade route for the city’s famous Mardi Gras. The 8,043 SF main house comes with stunning features and upgrades throughout the entire house that shares the saltwater pool with anyone who may be visiting in the 549 SF, one bedroom, bath and a half, guest house.

Online bidding has made it easy for both the sellers and especially the interested buyers. SVN Managing Director/Auctioneer, David Gilmore, CCIM explained, “We offer 'point & click' real estate buying. You can bid on your smartphone with our app or on a laptop or tablet. It's a very simple and transparent process. Every buyer sees what the bids are and can choose to bid more or not.” The SVN Gilmore Advantage is described as accelerated marketing services that are coupled with the selling and buying experience from both parties. He continued to state, “Our 'dynamic close' feature extends the bidding if anyone bids in the last 5 minutes. Everyone gets a second chance to bid.”

For those that are unfamiliar with auction services, it has become the best alternative to maximizing the seller’s investment. For sellers, the property is offered in as is, where is, condition so bidders perform their due diligence before the bidding happens. Even though many of our bidders finance their purchase, the contract is for all cash and is not subject to financing, so buyers are self-qualified. The closing happens in 30 days. For buyers, we encourage bidders to utilize the services of a realtor and we pay a commission if their bidder closes on the property. "We want the bidders to be comfortable with the process because it is usually their first real estate auction," said Gilmore.

The bidding will start at $1,750,000 and make any new homeowner excited to be part of the bidding process for a chance to own this beautiful home.

To learn more about all the other property features, photos, bidding procedures and terms, please visit www.SVNGilmoreauction.com for more information or call 504-468-6800.

SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty, is the Louisiana office of SVN Auction Services, LLC, and a franchisee of SVN International, one of the largest and fastest-growing commercial real estate firms in the industry, with more than 1,600 advisors and staff in 200 offices nationwide. SVN Gilmore team members have more than 100 years of experience in planning, orchestrating, and conducting successful auction events throughout the United States. SVN Gilmore Auction & Realty is a provider of date-specific sales and special asset solutions for government agencies, financial institutions, estates, bankruptcies, and homeowners.

Ruby Red Media LLC is a full comprehensive marketing, media, design, and PR company that provides a variety of services for small and large businesses, CEO’s & Executives, charity organizations, retail product/restaurant entities and more. We specialize in local, national, and international press distribution and publish Elevate Magazine. www.rubyredmediallc.com

