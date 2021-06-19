Finally, MyLife Mobile Releases a Tool to Help Adults Navigate a Great Night Out

MyLife Mobile, a location-based event and things to do social platform, has released a web portal for businesses. The new portal allows Arizona bars and restaurants to publish their unique features not listed on any other platform. Thus allowing consumers to quickly find new entertainment options post-COVID restrictions.

Scottsdale, AZ, June 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MyLife Mobile is a location-based event and things to do social platform using Machine Learning and AI to provide relevant social ideas to its users. Today, MyLife Mobile announced the launch of their web app portal for businesses, allowing owners to highlight unique aspects of their business and post events and things to do. Today’s announcement signifies another crucial milestone for the Arizona startup that expects to change the way consumers find entertainment options and socialize with their friends.

The timing of such a platform is perfect. Post-COVID, finding the correct information is critical to a great night out. While everyone was quarantined due to COVID 19, MyLife began developing its platform in anticipation of lifting social restrictions. As people start to venture out again, they now have an even greater value for the ability to find the “right” place to socialize with up-to-date local information that isn’t always available on Google or other platforms. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Arizona restaurants seeing an increase of patrons looking to frequent their favorite establishments.

Furthermore, events and festivals are starting to get scheduled, which puts MyLife poised to hit the ground running and fulfill a void for consumers looking to find things to do hyper-locally. President of MyLife, Chris Damron, states, “As humans, most of us crave social interaction, and we knew the restrictions wouldn’t last forever, so we’re confident that this is the best time to launch an app in this space.” A space that does not have a lot of competitors. Up next for the new tech startup is a mobile app for consumers that allows them to connect with their friends, suggest things to do, plan, and vote for their social outing.

About MyLife

MyLife Mobile is a location-based event and things to do social platform looking to eliminate the hunting process of finding social things to do hyper-locally. MyLife Mobile is an Arizona local tech startup that began testing, prototyping, and building in 2018. For more information, visit their website mylifemobile.net email connect@mylifemobile.net or call 866-500-1982.

