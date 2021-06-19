RingLogix to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2021

Company to showcase RingOS June 22-25, 2021 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year

Miami, FL, June 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RingLogix, a provider of White Label VoIP solutions for Resellers, announced today that it will be showcasing its Voice & UC Platform built for MSPs, RingOS at ITEXPO, held June 22-25, 2021 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami, Florida. ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make their purchase decisions.

Meet RingLogix at ITEXPO at booth 634 to learn more about RingLogix’s strategy for White Label VoIP solutions.

For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.

"We help MSPs and PBX Installers increase revenue and company value with white label VoIP & UCaaS services.

"In simpler terms... My team and I help you GROW your revenue, increase customer stickiness and add to your bottom line. Both short term and long term, should you ever have the chance to exit.

"The core of our solution is a custom-built Voice and UC Platform purpose-built for MSPs." – Albert Diaz, CEO of RingLogix.

With RingOS, partners can:

- Create and send beautiful sales quotes.

- Control pricing and packaging.

- Activate customers and services in minutes.

- Automate everything from invoicing to collections.

- Keep other competitors out of your customers office.

- Enjoy 50-70% profit margins VS 10-20% commissions.

- Have a single vendor for everything with 100% US based support.

Registration for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO.

About RingLogix:

RingLogix offers a white label VoIP platform - RingOS - that enables Partners to sell, provision, invoice, and support their own branded VoIP and UC services. We make becoming a VoIP provider easy with a managed VoIP switch, instant order activations, hassle free number porting, multiple services, and a flexible billing system. For more information about RingLogix and to learn how you can achieve a cradle-to-grave process with RingOS, please visit ringlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

