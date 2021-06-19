NRCA Members Celebrate Four Years of Keeping Families Safe and Dry...by Raising a Roof at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times

In a fourth annual event on June 24, 2021 National Roofing Contractor Association (NRCA) members will be maintaining the rooftops of Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times while presentations and a festive luncheon provided by CA Love Drop take place with Camp staff and volunteers.

Irvine, CA, June 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a celebratory mix of work and play, National Roofing Contractor Association (NRCA) members will be maintaining the rooftops of Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times while presentations and a festive luncheon provided by CA Love Drop take place with Camp staff and volunteers.

On June 24, staff and management of all participating companies will gather at the Camp in Mountain Center, California to acknowledge four years of roof maintenance for one of America’s best-known charities. “Four years ago, NRCA President, Bill Good and I, wondered if we could help the Ronald McDonald House Charities keep its families safe and dry, from coast to coast,” says Charles Antis, Founder & CEO of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing. “We started right here at Camp Ronald McDonald and met up with founder Fred Hill to see what they needed and brought our roofing hammers, shingles and sealants. Since then, NRCA members have adopted every single roof on every house across the country.”

“I’m really excited to represent the Roofing Alliance as we make our second trip to Camp Ronald McDonald,” says Bill Good. “Thanks to Antis Roofing, CI Services and Shell Roofing Solutions, the new roofs are being provided as part of a larger, national partnership between the Roofing Alliance and Ronald McDonald House Charities. We are honored and privileged to be a part of this relationship that helps to keep families close in all 165 Ronald McDonald Houses.”

In June of 2017, Antis Roofing, Shell Roofing, CI Services and Beacon came together to form the first collaborative roof maintenance team for RMHC, with a particular focus on the Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times. As Executive Director Fatima Djelmane Rodriguez explains, "Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times exists to provide comfort, care and support for children with cancer and their families. Our 60-acre site is a critical part of the healing experience we provide our campers and it’s in need of constant tending and care."

“Thanks to partners like Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, Shell Roofing Solutions and CI Services,” she continues, “we’re able to keep our facility beautiful and safe for the 1,500 campers we serve year after year.”

The partnership will continue to service RMHC roofing as needed and each company also individually sponsors other charitable efforts in their communities. “The Shell Roofing Team is honored to be part of a group of roofing companies dedicated to giving back and keeping families dry,” says Rudy Gutierrez, President & CEO, Shell Roofing Solutions. “We hope that we can inspire others.”

Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Location: Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, 56400 Apple Canyon Rd, Mountain Center, CA 92561

6:30 a.m. - Roof techs arrive and set up

7:30 a.m. - Roof maintenance begins

9 a.m. - Acknowledgments and history of the Ronald McDonald roof adoption program.

10 a.m. - Interviews available with:

Charles Antis, Founder & CEO, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing

Rudy Gutierrez, President & CEO, Shell Roofing Solutions

Bill Baley, President C.I. Services

Bill Good, former President of NRCA

Greg Bloom, Beacon Building Products (donating materials)

Fatima Djelmane, Executive Director Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times

Vince Bryson, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern CA

12 p.m.

Lunch. Wing Lam, Founder of Wahoo’s Fish Taco and CA Love Drop, will be cooking tacos onsite for everyone. (CA Love Drop was started last year when Wing partnered with several other CEOs and local companies to donate Wahoo’s tacos, Yogurtland, and other drinks and treats to the front line workers.)

About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing

Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing and waterproofing services for homeowner’s associations and multi-tenant housing communities in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis is one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, and a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.

