Philadelphia, PA, June 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Following the release of his recent single “Dancing Fireflies” last month, Franco-Venezuelan artist Amílcar surprises listeners again with a new instrumental Electronic Dance Music (EDM) EP, titled "Minuit” (Midnight). A provocative break to stand up and dance to the harmony of his electronic vibes.

“This is certainly a different EP, an evolution, a journey to another music genre for me: the EDM. I believe that right after Midnight we tend to loosen up ourselves, Midnight is a landmark, a moment to loosen up our inhibitions. Every Midnight brings us new possibilities, and by allowing ourselves to accept these new possibilities we can create beautiful things,” Amilcar enthuses about his inspiration for creating this EP.

The album is a collection of 5 unique tracks which is available now on most digital music platforms and includes a unique EDM track that features a popular Afro-Cuban jazz instrument not usually heard on this type of music genre: the tumbadora or conga. “With my track ‘Soi-disant’ I tried to achieve something that I don’t think has been done before, make a fusion of an Afro-Cuban instrument with EDM. I love how the conga gives a vibrational warmth connection to my Latin American roots, an evolution of what I have composed in the past,” shares Amílcar.

Amilcar’s EP "Minuit” can be purchased/streamed at most music platforms worldwide: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, etc.

Follow Amilcar on Twitter @music_amilcar and on Instagram @amilcar.music.official

For more information about Amilcar, contact amilcar.music.official@gmail.com

