SkySparc Named Technology Advisor of the Year in Central Banking's Fintech Awards 2021

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, has been named Technology Advisor of the Year in Central Banking's 2021 FinTech & RegTech Global Awards, which recognize innovation in the central banking community.

Stockholm, Sweden, June 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The technology advisor category invited entries from firms that, through consultancy or advisory services, have assisted central banks, regulators and/or supervisors in the implementation of Fintech and/or RegTech solutions with a focus on helping the institution overcome specific problems. Entries were judged by an independent panel of industry experts, comprising former senior central bankers, technology consultants and innovators in the sector.

SkySparc’s winning entry highlighted its work with a range of clients in the central banking and public financial institution sector, reflecting the breadth of its commitment, relationships and expertise.

In particular, SkySparc’s submission focused on two projects: the first enabled the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA) to migrate its swaps portfolio from EONIA- to €STR-based instruments in compliance with the EU Benchmark Regulation; the second reduced operational risk for the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), by automating reporting processes across several business departments and consolidating data from multiple third parties.

SkySparc CEO Joakim Wiener said: “It is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the strength of our partnerships with institutions across the central banking community that SkySparc has again been recognized in Central Banking’s FinTech & RegTech Global Awards. It is worth noting that the two projects central to winning this award were dependent on SkySparc’s OmniFi data integration and process automation solution. We will keep investing in innovation and in our relationships with forward-looking institutions across the central banking sector.”

DSTA Head of CAR Bernd Klein Schiphorst said: “SkySparc have demonstrated their dedication and flexibility over many projects. In this case, SkySparc’s support was instrumental to DSTA keeping ahead of emerging new market practice and showing leadership to our counterparties.”

NBG FX reserves management chief specialist Nikoloz Totladze said: “We are very pleased to have supported SkySparc’s success in being recognized as Technology Advisor of the Year in Central Banking’s Fintech & Regtech Global Awards. SkySparc’s expertise and the excellence of their solution has quickly made them a trusted partner.”

SkySparc was previously named Technology Consultant of the Year in Central Banking’s 2019 FinTech & RegTech Global Awards and was Consultancy and Advisory Services Provider of the Year in 2015.

[1] Since its foundation in 1990, Central Banking has been the only regular, independent publication for and about central banks. It is supported by an Advisory Board that includes the former governors of many of the world’s leading central banks, as well as Nobel Prize-winning economists.

