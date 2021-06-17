High School Valedictorian Paxton Smith Signs Collaborative Book Deal Focused on Reproductive Rights

Di Angelo Publications is proud to announce the forthcoming book, "A War on My Body; A War on My Rights" - a profoundly personal and collaborative book led by Texas high school Valedictorian Paxton Smith, with contributions from numerous reproductive rights activists and public personalities, including renowned women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, reproductive and immigrant justice warrior Sadie Hernandez, and New York Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney.

Houston, TX, June 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Di Angelo Publications is proud to announce the forthcoming book, "A War on My Body; A War on My Rights" - a profoundly personal and collaborative book led by Texas high school Valedictorian Paxton Smith, with contributions from numerous reproductive rights activists and public personalities, including renowned women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, reproductive and immigrant justice warrior Sadie Hernandez, New York Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, victims' rights lawyer Judie Saunders, and former Texas Senator Wendy Davis. The book will be released on January 22, 2022 - 49 years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to protect a pregnant woman's rights to abortion in the landmark Roe vs. Wade case.

Pre-order is available here: www.awaronmybody.com

"I want to break the stigma around women's reproductive rights," Paxton - who is writing several chapters, along with the opening and closing - said of her involvement in the project.

A riveting, educational, and powerful assemblage of global leaders, entertainers, educators, and medical and legal professionals spanning several generations and walks of life, "A War on My Body; A War on My Rights" offers a mosaic of raw, passionate perspectives on the crisis concerning women's reproductive rights and the dire impending consequences should the right to choose abortion be restricted or eliminated in the United States and on a global scale.

Paxton agreed to contribute to the book after her high school valedictorian address went viral - and was retweeted hundreds of thousands of times - including by former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights," Smith, 18, said in her speech at the graduation ceremony for Lake Highlands High School in Dallas. "I have dreams and hopes and ambitions. Every girl graduating today does... And without our input and without our consent, our control over that future has been stripped away from us. We cannot stay silent."

Her impassioned words came less than two weeks after her home state governor, Greg Abbott, signed new restrictions into law prohibiting abortion as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected - which can be as early as six weeks after gestation, a time when many women are not yet aware they are pregnant. The legislation does not make exceptions for rape or incest. It would also pave the way for anyone to sue a Texas abortion provider, or any individual who assisted someone in obtaining an abortion, for up to $10,000.

Moreover, "A War on My Body; A War on My Rights" chronicles the history of abortion rights, its role in crucial gender equality and women’s rights. It is also a tribute to leadership and advocacy, illuminating the voices of those willing to take a stand on an issue that has long been cloaked in controversy.

Di Angelo Publications and contributing authors will donate all profits from sales of the book to The Afiya Center. The Afiya Center’s mission is to serve black women and girls by transforming their relationship with their sexual health and reproductive health through addressing the consequences of reproduction oppression.

