VirtuAlarm® Announces the Exclusive Partnership with YoLink® IoT Products to Provide Its False Alarm Reduction Platform with UL Monitoring to YoLink Customers

VirtuAlarm® announced its broad range of VirtuAlarm® alarm monitoring services are now available for users of YoLink products and systems, through a partnership between VirtuAlarm® and YoSmart®, parent company of YoLink®.

Kirkland, WA, June 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- YoLink® devices provide long range, reliable security, and environmental sensors, as well as a broad range of IoT devices.

VirtuAlarm® provides cloud based low-cost professional monitoring and dispatch for a multitude of systems and devices, including security, smoke/CO, and environmental warning systems.

The companies have partnered to provide reliable, low cost, professional monitoring to YoLink® customers, with seamless activation from the YoLink® App.

In the YoLink® App, users click on “Settings,” “Third Party Services,” “VirtuAlarm®” to begin the short, seamless activation process.

VirtuAlarm® service includes its efficient False Alarm Reduction Platform, using multiple communication methods to allow end users to confirm or cancel the alarm event prior to dispatching authorities. When an alarm event is received by the platform, push notifications are sent to the VirtuAlarm® App and to friends, family members, or employees as needed. The push notification is followed by automated interactive phone calls. At each step, users receiving the notification have the ability to either cancel the alarm prior to authority dispatch or confirm the alarm for immediate upgraded authority dispatch.

This entire process can take less than 30 seconds to screen for false alarms, based on the available variable settings. The platform notifies all users of the alarm system simultaneously, typically reducing dispatch times on actual events by 80%.

About VirtuAlarm®

VirtuAlarm® is subsidiary of Cencom, founded in 1968, and was founded by a team of alarm industry experts with more than 100 years of collective experience. VirtuAlarm provides cloud platform services and products to integrate alarm systems, alarm monitoring, and security cameras with cutting-edge technology. VirtuAlarm® operates globally. For more information about VirtuAlarm®, visit www.VirtuAlarm.com

About YoSmart®

YoSmart® Inc. Corporation is a high-tech firm engaged in the research and development, manufacturing, distribution, and servicing of smart home devices, with R&D teams located in Irvine, California. Irvine, known for its dynamic and innovative environment and active flow and exchange of ideas among the area's entrepreneurs, is home to a cluster of high-tech sectors including biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and software. Further information can be found at http://www.YoSmart.com/

