Say No to Illegal Weapons Campaign in Miami-Dade County

North Miami Beach, FL, June 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Biscayne Gardens Chamber will hold a Press Conference at:

10:00am, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at their offices:

Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

115 NW 167th Street, 1st Floor, North Miami Beach

Due to the rash of occurrences of gun violence in Miami-Dade County, the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local municipalities and businesses to sponsor an awareness campaign to encourage residents to embrace, “If you See Something, Say Something” and call, 305-471-TIPS to report all Illegal Weapons suspected in our communities. The campaign consists of 24”X18” Yard Signs that local law enforcement will be engaging with residents in face to face conversation offering to place a sign in the front of their home.

“We are teaming up with area businesses and the City of Miami Gardens, the City of North Miami and the City of North Miami Beach and the Biscayne Gardens Brighter Future PAC to ensure that everyone knows to call 305-471-TIPS (8477) to report illegal activity,” said Dr. h.c. Bernard W.H. Jennings, President & CEO. The Chamber is commissioning the design and delivery of 24"X18" bandit signs to be placed arbitrarily throughout North Miami-Dade. The signs read, “Stop Illegal Gun Violence,” “If you see something, say something.” They intend to place over 5,000 signs. The number enables anonymous phone calls to report illegal gun activity.

People are aware of criminal activity in our communities. “It is time to stop the silence, remove the fear and call 305-471-TIPS,” Jennings said. The call is anonymous and there are financial awards available for information that leads to an arrest.

The following community leaders will be in attendance at the Press Conference:

Senator Daphne Campbell & Hubert Campbell – Their son was tragically murdered two weeks ago

Susan Kennedy, Founder – Bullets4life.org – nonprofit group dedicated to aid mothers whom lost their children to gun violence

Mom’s Demand Action – a national organization

Dr. Norman Whyte, Vice President – Democratic Black Caucus

Bernard Borges, Director – Glades Medical Center

Chief Larry Juriga - North Miami Police Department

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava – Miami-Dade County

Mayor Rodney Harris – City of Miami Gardens

Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime – City of North Miami

Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo – City of North Miami Beach

Authur Sorey, City Manager – North Miami Beach

Eric Stoller, President – Champion Mindset Events

Businesses and Chamber members such as Glades Medical Center and The Chef and the Biscayne Gardens Brighter Future PAC have contributed financially for the success of the campaign.

