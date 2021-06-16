Announcing FemAle Brew FestTM 2021 - South Florida's 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry

In 2021, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fem Collective presents the 4th Annual FemAle Brew FestTM on September 18 at the 96-room Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. In 2021, the pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be taking over a hotel for the first time, providing festival-goers with the opportunity to have a Beercation with an all-inclusive package that includes accommodations and two tickets to the festival (just outside their doors).

The Brew Fest will once again be pet-friendly and donate a portion of proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR). In addition, the Kimpton Goodland is pet-friendly and has no restriction on types or size, which means pet owners can bring their fur babies with them to join in on the fun.

So far, the festival has 9 confirmed breweries, with new additions being added continuously. As the festival organizer's network continues to grow across the craft beer industry with a position on the national board of the Pink Boots Society, past leadership of the Pink Boots Society (Florida Chapter), Girls Pint Out (Broward Chapter), and the creation of Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week. This female-centric beer festival continues to not only highlight the amazing women in brewing but create memorable experiences that last a lifetime for both brewers and attendees alike.

"Hosting this 'boutique' festival at our property allows us to showcase the uniqueness of our Hotel and give guests a taste of the type of exceptional guest experiences they can come to expect at the Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach," says Nils Bergmann, General Manager at The Goodland. "We are excited to host this pioneering festival that celebrates women in brewing! It is a natural fit for us and our innovative & inclusive Kimpton brand."

The festival will continue its traditions of female-led bands, DJ, and vendors and add the opportunity for brands to create activations and pop-up shops throughout the hotel property and in select rooms that open out into the private courtyards where the participating breweries will be stationed. With the property being just one block away from the beach, Beercation package guests are encouraged to come in early and take advantage of the many guest amenities, including morning coffee and tea service, complimentary beach cruisers, in-room yoga mat and beach bags & towels.

"Moving to this new location allows us to be one of the first major events at the Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach. It allows us to utilize the Hotel's meandering pathways that open into its themed courtyards to create a truly curated experience never before seen at a craft beer festival," says Frances Antonio-Martineau, Founder FemAle Brew FestTM / Fem Collective. "Plus, with Botanic - the hotel's vibrant food concept that takes inspiration from the farms, fields and waters of Florida with touches of Latin and Caribbean influences, we can create special menus for the day and offer beer and food pairings that enhance the festival atmosphere."

Confirmed breweries and bottle shops include Hydrosaurus Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Sideward Brewing Co., Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers. Barrel of Monks Brewing, Funky Buddha Brewery, Islamorada Beer Company, Ellipsis Brewing, Tarpon River Brewing, and Craft Beer Cellar.

Tickets will go on sale soon, and interested Breweries, Volunteers, Vendors and Brands interested in activations are encouraged to reach out to the organizer at femalebrewfest@gmail.com

The festival will be donating a portion of its proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR) - a 501(C)3 IRS tax-exempt, qualified non-profit charitable organization founded in 1996. They rescue and shelter abandoned, abused, and neglected pets, rehabilitates them and finds them new homes. APR is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in South Florida and is devoted to the welfare of all animals.

Event Information:

- Date: Saturday September 18, 2021

- Special Package Admission starts at 1pm

- General Admission begins at 2pm

- More information at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

- Location: Kimpton Goodland, 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

- Organizers will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival.

Organizers:

Main Organizer: Fem Collective

Co-Organizer: UniteUs Group

About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting women's missions, issues and ambitions through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.

About The Kimpton Goodland Hotel – Fort Lauderdale Beach

Tucked just one block from the beach, The Kimpton Goodland Hotel – Fort Lauderdale Beach is a sunshine-dappled world onto itself, where you can savor peaceful moments — and also shake up the party. Enjoy well-known Kimpton services and amenities, along with special experiences that are lush and ever-so local. From cocktails created with freshly squeezed juices at the poolside bar, to yoga classes in the botanic-filled courtyards, this is the neighborhood's place to be. And it's all within easy reach of downtown Fort Lauderdale's sophisticated shops and dining. For more information, visit goodlandhotelftlauderdale.com. Follow along and catch an inside look on social media at @thegoodlandftl and @thebotanicftl on Instagram.

About UniteUs Group

Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of marketing strategies for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.

UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals, including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.

Contact Information:

FemAle Brew Fest

Andrew Martineau

954-850-8581

Contact via Email

www.femalebrewfest.com

Frances Antonio-Martineau / Founder

femalebrewfest@gmail.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/838553

Press Release Distributed by PR.com