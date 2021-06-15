Christa J. Mekki, CMP, CWP, CITP Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Pleasanton, CA, June 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Christa J. Mekki, CMP, CWP, CITP of Pleasanton, California has been honored as VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of event planning.

About Christa J. Mekki, CMP, CWP, CITP

Christa Mekki, CMP, CWP, CITP is the CEO of Magnetic Magnificent Events, an international event planning company. Located in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area in Pleasanton, CA, they provide planning for national/international conferences, destination weddings, fundraisers, corporate meetings, and incentive travel.

With over 12 years’ experience, Ms. Mekki specializes in corporate events, weddings and destination events. As an award winning planner, Christa is recognized for her dedication to her clients. Her passion is providing unmatched service above all. She believes in guiding her clients to the event of their dreams, while being budget conscious. Christa and her company have been featured in numerous articles. She also writes the Magnetic Magnificent Events Blog.

Ms. Mekki was honored with the Meeting Professional of the Year Award for 2013-2014 from Meeting Professionals International, Northern California Chapter, where she also serves as a board member. She is the immediate past president of the Northern California Chapter of the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE). Christa volunteers as a committee member for the Professional Convention Meeting Association and is a former board member of California State University- East Bay Alumni Association, where she was honored with a ‘40 under 40’ award.

Christa Mekki is the chief operating officer at Epic Venues, where she brings her 15+ years of leadership and 20+ years of customer service and sales experience to elevate the processes and increase the bottom line. Their San Jose venues are two of the largest venues in Downtown San Jose. The GlassHouse is a modern, sophisticated 12,000 square foot venue near San Pedro Square. Corinthian Grand Ballroom is a historic landmark, with 1920s art decor design. They also operate The Villa in Tyler Texas; a Tuscan jewel in the heart of East Texas, as well as Mansion54 in Las Vegas, an historic property where the who’s who of old Hollywood came together. Christa is often caught traveling between San Jose and Las Vegas.

Christa was selected by LegalShield corporate office and Mid Ocean Partners to host weekly and monthly events and also present, train, and coach teams and individuals.

Born May 2, 1986 in Walla Walla, Washington, Christa obtained a B.S. in Hospitality and Tourism, Special Event Planning in 2013, with a minor in Women’s Studies, and a M.S. in Recreation Tourism in 2016, both from California State University-East Bay. She holds a CMP Certification through the Events Industry Council, is a Certified Wedding Planner (CWP), and is a Certified Incentive Travel Professional (CITP). Christa participated in the 2012 Mrs. California United States Pageant and is the reigning area title holder - Mrs. Tri-Valley. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, physical fitness, travel, wine tasting, and spending time with friends.

