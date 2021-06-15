Principled Technologies Finds That Upgrading to Latest-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 Servers Could Boost Data Analytics Performance

In hands-on testing by Principled Technologies (PT), the latest-generation server ran more data analysis workloads in less time than two older Dell EMC PowerEdge servers.

Durham, NC, June 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To get timely insight from your data analytics, you’ll likely want to run those workloads quickly. Organizations that upgrade from older Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to the latest-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors could run up to 8 times the data warehouse workloads in up to 47 percent less time. That performance boost could help organizations gain insight into operations and products sooner.

According to the report, “With 12 sets of queries, the latest-generation server completed the workload at an average pace of 2 minutes and 24 seconds per workload, 47 percent less time than the PowerEdge R730xd and 28 percent less time than the PowerEdge R740xd.”

To learn more about how the latest-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R750 server handled data analysis workloads, read the report at http://facts.pt/poJUNRK.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

