Austin-Weston Center Goes Live with Virtual-X June 18, 19, 20, 2021

Washington, DC, June 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Although many locations may still be unable to host IRL events these days, The Austin-Weston Center for Cosmetic Surgery is inviting its followers, previous happy patients, and potential new patients to experience everything the practice has to offer all from the comfort of your couch in a safe, true virtual environment.

As medical practices continue to search for alternatives to the physical promotions of pre-pandemic days, The Austin-Weston Center for Cosmetic Surgery will host its interactive “Virtual X-perience” on a standalone site on June 18, 19 and 20, 2021. With a video game-like format allowing users to click through the entire facility, the experience is guided by video seminars by each of the three board-certified plastic surgeons, an overview of its Elite Skin center, and a full 360-degree tour of the entire custom facility including the five operating rooms, and much more.

The “Virtual-X” campaign marks the first virtual event in this format for The Austin-Weston Center. Always at the cutting-edge of technology, Austin-Weston previously hosted a video only virtual open house in September of 2020 and has perfected virtual consultations during the pandemic. Of note is that many brands have increasingly been experimenting with VR formats during the pandemic. Fenty Skin hosted a virtual launch party, while brands including Charlotte Tilbury and Maison Christian Dior have created virtual stores. In addition to brand sites, some brands are turning to social platforms: NYX has launched a shoppable experience on Snapchat.

"We had talked about it, but it was never top of mind” to host a virtual event prior to the pandemic," said Donna Aguas, The Austin-Weston Center for Cosmetic Surgery practice manager. “COVID forced us all to accelerate our digital and virtual thinking. We believe 'Virtual-X' is an opportunity for the public to learn about the center, get your basic questions answered, and find out why over 12,000 happy patients have made the decision to trust Austin-Weston. All of this can now be done right from the comfort of your home with our Virtual-X-perience.”

Pre-pandemic, The Austin-Weston Center for Cosmetic Surgery had “done a myriad of different types of events” in person, such as open-houses and Botox Happy-Hours on-site, said Aguas. “This event is unique because it allows for a truly immersive experience and introduction to our practice while maintaining a high level of safety from any COVID related possibilities.”

Celebrating the official launch of summer (June 20), Virtual-X will feature seminar-like videos of the three board-certified surgeons of Austin-Weston (Dr. Robert Sigal, Dr. George Weston, Dr. Byron Poindexter), a video overview of the highly rated Elite Skin Center, a moving patient testimonial video, and a very unique video of the on-site certified operating suites. Additionally, this immersive 360-degree experience will feature a large variety of clickable information "cards" that highlight previous before and after results (Breast, Body, Face) and dive-deep into educational information about the practice.

Participants at “Virtual-X” will have the opportunity to ask questions that will be answered fully and in detail at an upcoming live event with all three surgeons, and receive, via US mail, the notorious Austin-Weston gift box. In addition, 25 lucky new patients will have the chance to win a Louis-Vuitton Neverfull tote bag.

According to Charlotte Lowe, Patient Experience Director of The Austin-Weston Center, “the pandemic has permanently shifted the practice’s strategies for events going forward.” Looking ahead, “I don’t see us going 100% back to live events. People are now accustomed to enjoying a virtual experience in the comfort of their home. Therefore, our event Virtual-X, is a way for Austin-Weston to once again, pioneer change in the cosmetic surgery field and show the community why our patients say choosing Austin-Weston was the 'best decision they’ve ever made.'"

Nurse Practitioner, Emily Taylor and Patient Experience Director, Charlotte Lowe are available for on-camera, in-person and virtual interviews – contact for specific availability.

