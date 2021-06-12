Lesbian Island Rises from the Ashes

A new company is reviving the Lesbian Island.

Everett, WA, June 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lesbian Island was started in 2020 as a dream to create a new country for women only and unlike other similar ideas, it won't be for tourists nor those who can pay only.

This will be free for all and will accept all women. It won't ask about their past and gives people a chance to start a new life and forget the past. Their law is one law: if ones commits a crime, one will be vanished and never allowed back; that's all.

The Lesbian Island dream is now starting to become real.

Founded in 2020, the social networking site and app is 100% free for lesbians only.

Other apps charge their users for everything, limit the chat and ask to pay to see who visits their profile.

But the Lesbian Island App is a 100% Free lesbian dating app and everything is unlimited.

What are Lesbian Island features?

1) The only 100% free lesbian dating app on Google Play.

2) Members can find a nearby women for free.

3) Free VIP membership to all of the members.

4) Members can create a profile with their bio and interests.

5) Unlimited videos, images and posts.

6) Users can like each other's profiles and send gifts to each other.

7) Members can watch the other members' videos, pictures and posts.

8) Unlimited private chat.

9) Pride profile link for all users: https://Lesbian.is/UserName.

10) Members can see who visits their profile for free.

Lesbian Island is available on Google Play. The app name on Google Play is "Lesbian Island."

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.datethem.date

Website version with two premium domain names:

https://Lesbian.is

https://Lesbian.Dating

Lesbian Island is the only 100% free lesbian dating app and it will always be free.

