Alex Proyas, Breckin Meyer and an Exclusive Academy Awards Documentary to Headline the Paris Art and Movie Awards 2021 Festival

The Paris Art and Movie Awards is "the number one film festival in Paris, France" for NBC, CBS and Fox. The 11th annual edition will start Sept. 1, and once again will place Paris at the epicenter of independent filmmaking for several weeks.

About 100 movies and artists are expected to be part of the show this year.

Los Angeles, CA, June 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The festival celebrated 10 years in 2020, assembling 34,000 viewers and participants across a multitude of platforms and events, connecting 3 continents and 72 countries.

Headliners

Cannes nominee and Sitges Award winner Alex Proyas (I Robot, Dark City, The Crow) will present his latest visual creation, Strange Nostalgia, and make himself available to up and coming filmmakers during the festival.

Actor Breckin Meyer (Rat Race, Franklin and Dash. Designated Survivor) and director Eric Swinderman will present The Enormity Of Life as a European Premiere. The movie is Swinderman’s debut full feature, and is expected to be warmly received by audiences in search of a feel good movie, “a polaroid of life with human characters, a movie obviously made with lots of heart by its cast and crew,” as described by festival programmer Matt Beurois.

Exclusive World Premiere

The PAMA will also screen the world premiere of Directed By, a unique, first of its kind full feature documentary showing you everything behind the making of the 72nd Academy Awards. Director Steve Race was granted access to every minute of rehearsal and backstage moments, following director and producer Louis Horvitz, who later was awarded a primetime Emmy for his directing of what remains one of the best Oscar shows ever (46M viewers in 2000).

Jury 2021

The PAMA has a long tradition of partnering with various talents. The festival awarded in recent years Sam Rockwell, Sharon Stone, Gerard Depardieu, who shared the spotlight with the best of the best of the new generation of French and international filmmakers.

This year, the PAMA already secured its first 8 industry names for the 2021 jury:

- John Lunn, twice PrimeTime Emmy Award Winner, composer of Downton Abbey, The White Princess

- Hayley Pace, actress, Schitt's Creek, The Expanse

- Cindy Mollo, editor, Eddie Award Winner, Ozark, Pink: all I know so far

- Jamie Campbell, producer, Netflix’s Sex Education

- Rena Owen, actress, Star Wars Ep II

- Fola Evans-Akingbola, actress, Siren

- Shiva Safari, actress, The Umbrella Academy

- Olivia Sandusky, journalist, NBC

More names to be announced.

Award Ceremony, Pre-Show

Official selection of this 11th edition will be announced in the very first days of August.

The award ceremony will be co-hosted by Chloé Malaisé and Matt Beurois, the pair returning after the highly successful show of 2020.

For the first time in the PAMA festival history, the evening will start with a pre-show. Host Flobo Boyce will warm up the audiences and build up the expectations before the 2021 winners are revealed.

Partners

This year, the PAMA festival is partnering with a shining selection of independent creators.

Cinematic Alpha, a VST library created by award winning composer Andrew Fly (PAMA Alumni)

The Bluff Council, a YouTube channel run by Ev Durán and Keith Macri, both two time Emmy Award Winners

The French outlet D.E.M.A.I.N distributed by Epicure Editions.

More partners to be announced.

Networking, Music and Performances

Program events this year will include an Industry Director’s Roundtable, networking events with composers, actresses, producers, as well as the usual talks and QnAs.

Exclusive performances this year: the PAMA will air an exclusive music showcase by the band SM6, and offer a music and poetry in movement performance by Alayna Jennings, alumni of the festival.

Submit Before August

The Paris Art and Movie Awards is still accepting submissions through June 20, July 11, then July 31 for the very last deadline. Filmmakers and artists can submit their work for consideration using the platform of their choice: FilmFreeway, Festhome or Click for Festivals.

The PAMA offers this year 25 categories in competition.

Films that screened at the PAMA

"The Fisherman's Diary" won twice at the PAMA in 2020, and is now selected to the 2021 Oscars, to represent its country.

"Game Changer" won an Oscar, his director Aviv Mano then worked on Disney’s Coco and Toy Story 4 (2018).

"The Wishgranter" won an Oscar, an Emmy Award, and a BAFTA (2016).

"Legacy of Lies" is distributed by Lionsgate (2020).

"Sgt Stubby," an unlikely hero, got a distribution deal at Paramount (2018).

Mission of the Festival

The PAMA is putting all of its efforts and expertise into providing real exchanges and events benefiting filmmakers.

The PAMA actively supports and promotes independent creators, filmmakers and artists.

The festival produces interviews, QnAs, even a weekly talk show “spotlight,” as some of its year-round actions to entertain and serve its network.

The French Film Festival also animates an Alumni network.

Contact Information:

Paris Art and Movie Awards

Emma Malkovich

+33629533510

Contact via Email

parisartandmovieawards.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/838161

Press Release Distributed by PR.com