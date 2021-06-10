Dream Hustle Records Presents "Dream Hustle Records Vol. 4." New music coming soon. Utilizing studio and live music recordings with real live music instrumentation and high quality.

Phoenix, AZ, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dream Hustle Records, the world leader in underground music music-entertainment, today announced the further expansion of its catalog with the highly anticipated summer drop of "Dream Hustle Records Vol. 4." The first single, "Dream Hustle" dropping this summer 7/4/21.

Dream Hustle Records launched in December 2018, as the first label dedicated to representing the best hip-hop, underground artist in Phoenix and trap talent in Arizona, which has led and influenced the cutting-edge in hip-hop and urban culture throughout the years opening for Beanie Seagle and attending the BET Music Awards in 2019.

Dream Hustle Records will now have additional A&R, marketing and digital resources based in Phoenix, AZ dedicated to discovering hip-hop talent.

Sherm Gotti continues to work with Dream Hustle Records to identify and sign the best artist talent from across the entire state.

The first flagship artist signings to join Dream Hustle Records Baljit "who is Baljit" King Kaylan - Tha Hustle and Blacc D3mon - Da Rawest all have put out commercially successful local EPs currently available on all platforms. These artists are highly respected and hugely popular rappers. The trio joins some of Arizona's most popular underground rappers and performers.

In making the announcement, Sherm Gotti Executive Vice President of Dream Hustle Records said, “We are excited to launch "Dream Hustle Records Vol. 4. There is a wealth of domestic hip-hop talent here and in the surrounding cities, that has the potential to transcend language and geographical boundaries to appeal to audiences throughout the country. I look forward to working alongside Dream Hustle to expand our community of artists across the continent, and to help elevate hip-hop from Arizona to new heights."

Manny Dyer, Head of A&R Dream Hustle Records said, “The reaction to the recent launch of Dream Hustle Records Vol. 4 showed the weight and respect that the Dream Hustle Records name and brand carries globally. We are excited to bring and create a new sound. It provides an important opportunity for audiences worldwide to discover the incredibly talented hip-hop artists emerging throughout the continent.”

Tim Hardin AKA Dream Hustle, Chairman & CEO, Dream Hustle Records said, “Hip-hop is one of the most exciting movements in music today. In recent years we have seen an increase in its popularity in Phoenix, but the appetite for hip-hop continues to grow amongst audiences around the world. We are excited to further expand Dream Hustle Records into playlist worldwide, and for these incredible opportunities to help build Dream Hustle Records into the authentic and collaborative home of hip-hop across all the world.”

Dream Hustle Records Vol. 4 is dropping soon.

