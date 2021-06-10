Dave M. Tennen Recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Santa Barbara, CA, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dave M. Tennen of Santa Barbara, California has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of real estate.

About Dave M. Tennen

Dave Tennen is a licensed real estate broker at Tennen and Associates, a real estate brokerage firm in Calabasas, California. With over 40 years’ experience, Mr. Tennen is responsible for property management, residential property sales, and brokerage services.

Dave obtained a B.A. in Economics from San Francisco State University in 1975. He is affiliated with the National Association of REALTORS®, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, and the Greater Los Angeles Realtors Association. In his spare time, Dave enjoys golf and nature walks.

“Nothing is more exciting to me than the gratifying feeling I get from helping people meet their real estate needs. You can count on me to always do what's in your best interest.” - Dave M. Tennen

For further information, contact www.facebook.com/tennenandassociates.

