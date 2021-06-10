 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Guide from Principled Technologies Demonstrates How to Use VMware vSAN HCI Mesh to Share Storage Resources Across Clusters

PR.com  
June 10, 2021 3:00am   Comments
Share:

According to the report, the VMware technology can improve the flexibility of HCI storage and management.

Durham, NC, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- VMware vSAN HCI Mesh is a technology that can enable organizations to more freely share resources among clusters in their data center, without needing to relocate hardware or dedicate storage to a specific purpose.

Principled Technologies (PT) set up VMware vSAN HCI Mesh on Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c server clusters and successfully used the technology to reallocate cluster storage resources. The PT report provides a primer on the VMware technology as well as a step-by-step guide for setting it up in one’s own environment.

To learn more about implementing VMware vSAN HCI Mesh in the data center, read the full report and setup guide at http://facts.pt/FGiJdQ8.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com

Contact Information:
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact via Email
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/826378

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com