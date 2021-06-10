"Compassion Through the Arts" Free Online Event June 15

"Compassion through the Arts" - a free online streaming event - will be presented June 15. It features a variety of accomplished musicians, visual artists, and poets whose works express compassion.

Houston, TX, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Compassionate Houston, a 501c3 nonprofit, is excited to announce that its virtual event “Compassion Through the Arts” will be free to the public on June 15, 2021. Visual, musical and literary artists, including internationally acclaimed poet Naomi Shihab Nye and singer-songwriter-senior minister Michael Gott, demonstrate art’s power to help us transcend challenges and boundaries of all types. In addition, the event celebrates Compassionate Houston’s 10th anniversary and honors its founder, Rev. Betty Adam. A grant to raise funds for emerging artists whose work highlights and spreads compassion will be announced and launched.

Compassionate Houston is a network of organizations and individuals who support the Charter for Compassion and collaborate in growing the compassionate culture of Greater Houston through awareness, education, collaboration, and service. Founded in 2011 by Rev. Betty Adam and a nucleus of dedicated co-founders such as The Boniuk Center, Rothko Chapel, and Interfaith Ministries, Compassionate Houston was inspired by the Charter for Compassion’s principles of treating others with respect, encouraging appreciation of cultural and religious diversity, and cultivating an informed empathy with the suffering of all human beings. https://compassionatehouston.org/

The organization was unable to hold its annual fundraising luncheon in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In 2021, it is celebrating its 10th anniversary by offering Greater Houston this virtual gift, thanks to the assistance of its partners and friends, so that we may all newly appreciate our common humanity and step into greater connection. Registration is required: https://compassionatehouston.org/compassionarts

