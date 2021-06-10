George Ballew Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Waynesboro, VA, June 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- George Ballew of Waynesboro, Virginia has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of finance.

About George Ballew

George Ballew is the Senior Vice President of Member Options LLC, a Wholly Owned Mortgage Subsidiary of UVA Community Credit Union, located in Charlottesville, Virginia. Member Options serves homeowners throughout Central Virginia as the mortgage division of UVA Community Credit Union. Their credit union roots mean that they approach the mortgage process differently from other lenders. Mr. Ballew is responsible for management and operations.

Born November 1, 1959 in Okinawa, Japan, George attended, Blue Ridge Community College for Banking and Finance. He obtained licenses/certifications as a Direct Endorsement Underwriter for HUD, a Virginia Mortgage Lending License issued through the State of Virginia, and he is a Mortgage Action Alliance Member through the Mortgage Bankers Association.

George Ballew has served in executive management roles for over 28 years during his career in mortgage banking. He has organized and built mortgage divisions and companies for banks and currently a credit union. Previously he served as VP/Mortgage Division Manager at Planters Bank & Trust Company, Regional Mortgage Manager at BB&T Mortgage, CEO/ Mortgage Division of First Bank, Senior VP at Opportunity Bank of Montana, Branch Manager at Embrace Home Loans, and Senior Branch Manager at Integrity Home Mortgage Corp.

Mr. Ballew is affiliated with the Mortgage Bankers Association. In his spare time, he enjoys travel and sports.

For further information, contact www.memberoptions.com.

