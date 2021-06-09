Quality Contact Solutions Ensures STIR/SHAKEN An Attestation for Client Telemarketing Programs

Award winning telemarketing services service provider, Quality Contact Solutions, offers STIR/SHAKEN enterprise solutions for its clients.

Aurora, NE, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) has announced that all outbound telemarketing services provided to its enterprise clients will be STIR/SHAKEN compliant with An Attestation before the Federal Communication Commission's June 30, 2021, deadline. The company has worked since late 2020 with its suppliers and telephone carrier partners to ensure deployment before this deadline. In April, the FCC also mandated all telephone carriers, effective September 2021, to block calls from any telephone carrier who is either not SHAKEN, fully SHAKEN, or doesn't have an alternate approved robocall mitigation plan in place.

STIR/SHAKEN technology enables telecom carriers to identify potential robocallers and fraudulently spoofed calls. The Caller ID authentication technology also allows consumers and law enforcement to more readily identify the source of illegal robocalls. STIR/SHAKEN framework will also enable QCS to display enterprise client logos on outbound calls starting Q2 2022.

In addition, QCS recently completed the registration of all Caller ID numbers utilized for client programs, using the enterprise name to ensure the calls are compliant with STIR/SHAKEN. Plus, the company utilizes a real-time monitoring and remediation service to prevent improper blocking and labeling of its calls. Chris Grothe, VP of Operations at QCS, noted, "Today, more than ever, it is critical to partner with a telecom services provider that will provide an 'A' attestation to downstream telecom carriers. The A attestation means that the calls can be trusted, and the telecom provider knows the enterprise's identity. This ultimately means an increased call delivery rate and an increased call answer rate for our clients."

The STIR/SHAKEN acronyms stand for the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens (SHAKEN).

About Quality Contact Solutions

Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) is a certified woman-owned business enterprise and an industry leader in call center and telemarketing services solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many telemarketing services, including outsourced sales, upselling, cross-selling, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales, and inbound customer service. In addition, the QCS expertise provides turnkey outsourced call center services that augment sales and marketing programs across various industries.

The company leverages the reputation-based telecom services provided by Quality Voice & Data, Inc. qualityvoicedata.com

