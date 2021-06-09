Alberta L. Watson Honored as a VIP Member for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Birmingham, AL, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alberta L. Watson of Birmingham, Alabama has been honored as a VIP Member for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of mental healthcare.

About Alberta L. Watson

Alberta L. Watson is a Certified Anger Management Specialist for Controlling My Anger LLC which is therapy providing counseling targeting anger management in Birmingham, Alabama. Ms. Watson has 19 years’ experience. She helps children and adults with anger issues and teaches coping mechanisms on how to manage their anger. Controlling My Anger LLC will provide court-ordered classes, associations with family court, groups, individual sessions, class workshops and seminars.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Ms. Watson’s journey began in Birmingham, Alabama in Ministry. She started as a Sunday School Teacher, advanced to Superintendent, Director of Children's Church and Director of Christian Education; all which led her to being ordained in October, 2001. Alberta obtained a B.A. in Biblical Counseling from Christian Bible College Seminary in 2005. She obtained a Hospice Training Certificate in 2006. She has attended a grief seminar, eating disorders seminar and child abuse training. Alberta Watson is the Tabernacle of the Word Educational Director and Counselor since 2001. She became a National Certified Anger Management Specialist through the NAMA Association.

The love of children gave Alberta a heart to motivate, encourage, and teach young people to learn to communicate and think positive about themselves. While attending a Crisis Counseling Class and volunteering at the Crisis Center, she increased the knowledge to listen and encourage others. Having family members become victims of anger led Alberta to write and publish a book entitled: "ANGER LET IT GO." It addresses issues such as: hurt, abuse, anger, grief, low self-esteem, and bullying, etc. Realizing people need to learn how to defuse and control their anger, she began having conferences, seminars, and workshops to help people let go of their anger.

Alberta Watson is a member of Toastmasters International and is a volunteer Police Chaplain for Birmingham, Alabama. In her spare time, she enjoys sewing and reading.

"Overcoming and letting go of the past allows you to experience who you are and what you can become." - Alberta Watson

For further information, contact www.controllingmyanger.com.

