Artists Unite to Raise Awareness of the Threats Environmental Changes Pose on World Ocean Day

St. Louis, MO, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ocean advocacy nonprofit, PangeaSeed, in partnership with f-stop LLC and their “Print for a Cause” is an initiative to release an artbook featuring select hi-res images from the Sea Walls global public art project on World Ocean Day – 8th June. The book is titled "Sea Change," and it is the first public art publication of its kind.

Print for a Cause is a program launched by f-stop collaborating with world class visual artists to print large format photo books showcasing impactful images while highlighting important Social & Environmental causes. This edition will produce and sell the limited edition run of “Sea Change” which spotlights the fragility of the world’s ocean and the species that call it home.

“We’ve released over 140 physical fine art print editions through our Printed Oceans program, but we’ve never collected these amazing public art projects like this before. These works each spotlight a different environmental threat to our oceans from pollution to over-fishing, to plastics. We’re excited to share the work of these amazing artists in a mindful, mission-aligned way.”

- Tre’ Packard, PangeaSeed Foundation Founder and Executive Director

The large format book features public artworks of thirty-three globally renowned artists. Each public art project will have a full-page, beautiful hi-res photos, profile of the artist, and the location of each featured piece of public art. This will be a limited-edition publication with only 2,000 copies available.

Proceeds from this campaign directly support PangeaSeed Foundation’s efforts at the intersection of culture and environmentalism, to inspire ocean stewardship through science, education, and ARTivism (S.E.A) worldwide.

Curated by PangeaSeed Foundation, the collection of images is available at pfac.fstopgear.com for pre-order starting on June 8, 2021. pfac.fstopgear.com

About PangeaSeed Foundation

PangeaSeed Foundation is a globally engaged nonprofit organization acting at the intersection of culture and environmentalism to further the conservation of our oceans. Its mission is to empower individuals and communities to create meaningful environmental change for the oceans by raising public awareness of critical environmental issues through Science, Education and Artivism (S.E.A.).

About f-stop & Print for a Cause

f-stop is among the leading manufacturers of camera bags and packs. Visual storytellers, videographers, and photographers carry f-stop bags to many of the most beautiful places on earth from the rainforests of the Amazon to the summit of Mt. Everest. f-stop routinely sponsors excursions to document environmentally sensitive issues such as endangered species preservation, to document the impact of climate change on glaciers.

Print for a Cause grew out of this strong environmental commitment to focus on specific causes and issues beyond the current scope of f-stop’s endeavors.

