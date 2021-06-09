BookFox Names Strategic Vision PR Group's David E. Johnson as One of the Top Twenty-Five Best Book Publicists in America

Strategic Vision PR Group Has Been Doing Successful Book PR Since 2001

Atlanta, GA, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Strategic Vision PR Group announces that its CEO, David E. Johnson has been named by the BookFox as ones of its top twenty-five book publicists in the United States. The BookFox is one of the premiere literary sites for aspiring and established authors. It offers creative support to authors. The selection by the BookFox of the top book publicists was based upon independent research. Johnson has been leading Strategic Vision PR Group’s book publicity division since the company’s founding in 2001. He has placed clients on Good Morning America, Today Show, CBS Morning news, CNN, CNBC, FOX News Channel, BBC, as well as in the New York Post, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, People Magazine, New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, Boston Herald, Complete Woman, Redbook, Vanity Fair, and numerous other media outlets.

“I am very honored and humbled to have been selected as one of the top twenty-five book publicists in America by the BookFox,” said David E. Johnson, CEO of Strategic Vision PR Group. “At Strategic Vision PR Group, we view our relationship with our authors as a partnership, if they succeed, we succeed. We are committed to their total success.”

Since its founding in 2001, Strategic Vision PR Group has had a division devoted entirely to book publicity for new and existing authors. The agency works with both traditionally published and self-published authors. Strategic Vision PR Group has been recognized by PR Week, Investor’s Business Daily, Star magazine and the New York Daily News as a leader in book publicity. Strategic Vision PR Group’s No. 1 goal is the success of its authors and their books.

The agency is guided by the following principles:

- To create and implement innovative and successful publicity campaigns for our authors.

- To support and enhance the success of its authors and their books with readers.

- To be an industry leader in working with authors as they use public relations for building name identification, branding with readers, and bringing pleasure and knowledge to readers worldwide.

Strategic Vision PR Group has implemented hundreds of book campaigns since its founding, understanding today’s 24/7 news cycle and social media world and this gives our authors an edge. From television and radio interviews to book reviews to speaking engagements to social media, the agency’s book PR campaigns develop a brand, attract readers, and create a national presence.

David E. Johnson is the CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group. With the founding of Strategic Vision PR Group, Johnson developed a niche practice for the firm in book publicity. He works with new and established authors from both the self-publishing and traditional publishing realm.

Johnson is regularly sought out by the media for his intricate expertise and knowledge of the public relations industry. He has appeared on CNN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, ESPN, CNBC, CBS This Morning, and the Today Show, as well as in publications such as People, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, PR Week, PR Daily, E-Commerce Times, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, Hollywood Life, and serves as a frequent contributor for Commpro.biz, Brilliant Results Magazine, Bulldog Reporter’s Daily Dog, and Alister & Paine.

He is a graduate of Florida State University.

