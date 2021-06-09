Solutions Therapy in Palatine Offering COVID Support Groups

Individuals in the Northwest Suburbs coping with the challenging consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic no longer have to go it alone. Now there's a new group therapy resource for individuals facing the residual effects of COVID-19. Whether it's struggling with the effects of the disease itself, grief and loss from not being able to properly mourn a loved one lost to the disease, transitioning to going back to the office or school, or adjusting to the "new normal."

Chicago, IL, June 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Solutions Therapy Opens in Palatine Offering COVID Support Groups

Now there’s a new group therapy resource for individuals facing the residual effects of COVID-19. Whether it’s struggling with the effects of the disease itself, grief and loss from not being able to properly mourn a loved one lost to the disease, transitioning to going back to the office or school, or adjusting to the “new normal,” a COVID Support Group can help.

Therapist Pamela Olander, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, is pleased to announce the opening of Solutions Therapy at 1581 N. Quentin Road, Palatine, IL, 60067. Those in need can benefit from specialized support for COVID-19’s social impact as well as individual therapy, couples counseling, relationship and life coaching, and strategies to reconnect with estranged children, siblings, spouses, parents and other family members.

Ms. Olander offers support group therapy for COVID-19 patients, survivors, or families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic. Group attendees learn the coping skills necessary to overcome issues of social isolation, anxiety, depression, grief, loss, sadness and fear. Attendees will receive support, validation, encouragement and experience a community of solidarity as they slowly return to a semblance of normalcy in their lives. This service is unique and new to the Northwest Suburbs.

Ms. Olander, LCSW, also focuses on treating estrangement issues which may have been exacerbated by the pandemic. She is also a teacher, a former insurance executive, and an author whose practice supports the Palatine Food Pantry. “My goal is to help people rebuild, strengthen, and repair damaged relationships,” she said. “I strive to encourage my patients to restore relationships in new and innovative ways, with the hope of instilling in them confidence about the next steps they may wish to take together. Or to accept the Finality when some relationships are alienating and hurtful.” And while the focus is definitely on restorative relationship building and overcoming anxiety and depression, Ms. Olander notes that “individuals can evolve over time in order to become the best versions of themselves to repair and heal old wounds.”

Solutions Therapy is ready to serve individuals and couples in Palatine and surrounding areas, including Arlington Heights, Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Deer Park, Hawthorn Woods, Inverness, Kildeer, Lake Zurich, Long Grove, Schaumburg, and Greater Chicagoland.

To learn more, or to request an in-person appointment, please call 847-964-3517 or contact pamela@solutions-therapy.com. Further information available at www.solutions-therapy.com

www.solutions-therapy.com

