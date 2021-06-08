Innovative Medical Fitness Program Featured in The International Journal of Sports and Exercise Medicine

Lombard, IL, June 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Power Wellness is proud to announce that the International Journal of Sports Medicine has published “Medically Integrated Fitness Program Review to Improve Health and Functional Outcomes,” a retrospective investigation into the effectiveness of prescriptive exercise.

Outcomes data from close to 8,000 adult participants over two years revealed marked decreases in risk factors associated with chronic conditions, including BMI, body fat, and blood pressure, coupled with improvements in self-reported composite scores. “Our research demonstrates the positive impact of structured exercise programs on patients with chronic disease. If we are ever going to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care in older patients, structured fitness is the key,” says James Hussey, Power Wellness Board Member and Pharmaceutical Executive.

Next Steps Fitness Programs(TM) soon to be renamed MyFitRx™ is a proprietary medically integrated, exercise program designed to assist individuals living with a chronic disease, managing medical conditions or who need additional support. Based on a provider’s referral, individuals participate with the goal of improving the amount and quality of physical activity under the supervision of degreed and certified fitness specialists.

The International Journal of Sports and Exercise Medicine is an open access peer-reviewed journal. The publication features original research, reviews, case studies, and commentaries about the importance of sports and exercise in improving health and wellness. Read our published article here to review the findings.

About Power Wellness Management, LLC

Power Wellness Management, LLC (Power Wellness) is the nation’s largest institutional fitness management company and a HIPAA compliment integrated wellness provider. Founded in 1996, Power Wellness has managed over 50 fitness centers for municipalities, healthcare systems, colleges and community foundations. As of March 2020, Power Wellness was serving over 120,000 members with over 3,000 team members nationwide. With three strategic service lines – consulting, asset monetization, management, Power Wellness has the value-added resources to “improve life.” For more information, please visit https://www.powerwellness.com/next-steps-feature/.

